Friday's city roundup

FOOTBALL

Payne guides Vikings to win over Lexington

Austin Payne helped the Northwest football team find big success during their final home regular season game.

The senior quarterback passed for 230 yards with three touchdowns to help the Vikings defeat Lexington 52-10 Friday.

The win is Northwest’s third-straight victory and is now 4-4 on the season.

Payne threw two touchdowns strikes to Alex Korte in a span of 28 seconds.

The first connection came on a 20-yard strike for a 24-10 lead. Then after the Vikings recovered an onside kick, Payne found Korte on a 12-yard strike as time expired in the first half.

His last TD pass went to Joseph Stein in the second half.

The Vikings (4-4) had 258 rushing yards. Lincoln Flagle led the way with 94 yards with a touchdown, while Douglass added 86 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Tegan Lemkau also got into the act as he scored on a 93-yard kickoff return.

On defense, Chase Weigert had two interceptions.

The Vikings will close the regular season at York Friday.

Heartland Lutheran falls to Santee

SANTEE — The Heartland Lutheran football team fell to Santee 45-30 Friday.

There was no other information provided.