Friday's city roundup

FOOTBALL

Strong first half helps Northwest defeat Hastings

HASTINGS — The Northwest football team got off to a fast start against Hastings.

And the Vikings didn’t let up. Northwest, who had 335 yards of their 475 total yards in the first half, put 28 points in the first two quarters, en route to a 38-14 win over the Tigers Friday.

Austin Payne opened the scoring on an 8-yard run. Then Northwest scored their second touchdown on a trick play with a double pass as Payne threw to EJ Arends, who would throw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Chase Wiegert for a 14-0 lead.

It wouldn’t take long for Northwest to get another score as Hunter Jensen recovered a fumble in the end zone with 9:27 left of the first half. Later, Tegan Lemkau caught a 51-yard pass from Payne to make it 28-0.

Payne threw a 51-yard strike to Jensen to open the second half. Then Peyton Atwood added a 24-yard field goal for a 38-7 lead in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Payne had 384 yards passing, while Jensen had five catches for 102 yards.

The Vikings will host Gering Friday.

Wood River too much for GICC

Waylon Cronk did a lot for the Wood River football team.

The quarterback threw for 243 yards with two touchdowns and also ran for two scores to lift the Eagles past Grand Island Central Catholic 34-7 Friday.

Cronk scored the first two Wood River touchdowns on a 7-yard run and a 5-yard run.

He helped make it 20-0 in throwing a 31-yard pass to Caleb Paulk.

After Conner Johnson blocked a Wood River punt, Ben Alberts put GICC on the board on a 13-yard touchdown run to cut into the Eagle lead before the half.

Cronk threw a 65-yard pass to Caleb to open the Wood River scoring in the second half, then Josh Luehr completed the scoring for the Eagles on a 2-yard run.

The Crusaders did have 151 yards rushing in the loss.

GICC will play at Fillmore Central in Geneva Friday.

SOFTBALL

Crusaders finish second at Lou-Platte Conference

ST. PAUL — The Grand Island Central Catholic went 1-1 to finish runner-up at the Lou-Platte Conference Tournament Friday.

The Crusaders opened tournament by defeating Class C, No. 10 St. Paul 9-2. GICC broke the game open with four runs in the third inning. Avery O’Boyle led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a home run, while Sydnie Spaulding hit a home run.

Central Catholic then fell to No. 6 Central City 8-2. The two teams were tied at 1-all going into the sixth inning, but the Bison score seven runs in the last two innings to get the win. The Crusaders were held to two hits from O’Boyle and Kylie Gangwish.

GICC will be back in action in the Class B, Subdistrict 8 Tournament against Class B, No. 7 Hastings at 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Islander boys finish second at Columbus Invite

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys finished second during the Columbus Invite Friday.

The Islanders had three medalists to help score 41 points.

Ruben Caceres Perez led Grand Island with a fifth-place finish (17:25.68), while Kaden Boltz took eighth (17:45.77) and Owen Williams came in 15th (18:25.61).

The GISH girls had three medalists to help them finish fourth with 50 points. Katie Johnsen led the Islanders with a seventh-place finish (21:19.76), while Annika Staab came in 12th (22:12.83) and Amber Gomez was 13th (22:17.09).

Columbus Invite

Boys

Team Standings

Fremont 18, Grand Island 41, Norfolk 45, Columbus 52, Omaha Bryan 98, Bellevue East 129, Omaha Westview 135.

Medalists

1, Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 16:18.02 2, Wes Pleskac, FRE, 16:58.21 3, Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 16:58.27 4, Noah Lawrence, COL, 17:15.28 5, Ruben Caceres Perez, GI, 17:25.68 6, Noah Miller, FRE, 17:43.26 7, Domingo Perez Ramos, FRE, 17:45.19 8, Kaden Boltz, GI, 17:45.77 9, Caleb Sund, FRE, 18:01.43 10, Will Schulz, FRE, 18:03.03 11, Williams Reynolds, NOR, 18:14.86 12, Heath Dahlke, COL, 18:20.16 13, Jase LaDay, FRE, 18:23.35 14, Justin Miller, BW, 18:23.41 15, Owen Williams, GI, 18:25.61.

Other GI runners — 17, Brady Hartford 18:43.01 19, Ashon Willey 18:49.83 33, Jorge Carpio 20:11.75 42, Jaxon Bernal 21:23.73.

Girls

Team Standings

Norfolk 21, Bellevue West 43, Fremont 44, Grand Island 50, Columbus 76, Omaha Westview 111, Omaha Bryan 130.

Medalists

1, Natalie McNamara, BW, 20:26.62 2, Paige Godfrey, NOR, 20:40.12 3, Maris Dahl, FRE, 20:50.69 5, Kara Muller, BW, 20:58.08 6, Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 21:07.84 7, Katie Johnsen, GI, 21:19.76 8, McKenna Olson, FRE, 21:20.95 9, Molly Meier, NOR, 21:54.93 10, Zoe Ryan, BW, 22:03.96 11, Hannah Kropatsch, COL, 22:07.82 12, Annika Staab, GI, 22:12.83 13, Amber Gomez, GI, 22:17.09 14, Ayva Darmento, FRE, 22:24.08 15, Madison Hall, NOR, 22:32.49.

Other GI runners — 18, Lauren Brown 23:00.79 22, Sandra Gutierrez 23:28.88 26, Jocelyn Morris 24:22.64.

NW teams both finish fourth at Scottsbluff Invite

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Northwest cross country teams both finished fourth during the Scottsbluff Invite Friday.

Both teams had two medalists as the boys scored 59 points, while the girls put up 70 points.

Ben Sutherland led the Viking boys with a seventh-place finish (17:43.25) and Caden Keller came in 10th (17:52.36).

Olivia Chapman paced the NW girls in coming in 10th (21:52.35), while Peyton Smith was 11th (22:06.44).

Scottsbluff Invite

Boys

Team Standings

Gering 26, Torrington 38, Scottsbluff 57, Northwest 59, Cheyenne East 60, Sidney 107, Chadron 123, Alliance 124.

Medalists

1, Aydan Loya, TOR, 16:57.44 2, Hans Bastron, SCO, 17:16.32 3, Nathan Seiler, GER, 17:28.72 4, Axton Stone, GER, 17:35.34 5, Myles Wilson, TOR, 17:42.45 6, Eli Marez, GER, 17:43.08 7, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:43.25 8, James Adams, SCO, 17:46.53 9, Sully Wilson, TOR, 17:47.82 10, Caden Keller, NW, 17:52.36 11, Be Cassatt-Reina, ALL, 17:55.68 12, Lucas Steveson, CE, 18:07.91 13, Aiden Bell, GER, 18:26.24 14, Gage Ruzicka, GER, 18:26.65 15, Brayden Colbert, CE, 18:32.03.

Other Northwest runners — 20, Caden Sheffield, 18:56.66 22, Kian Botts 18:59.44 24, Grady Knuth 19:05.98 32, Khale Lindiman 19:38.49

Girls

Team Standings

Cheyenne East 26, Chadron 38, Gering 46, Northwest 70, Torrington 82, Scottsbluff 91, Sidney 69.

Medalists

1, Madison Seiler, GER,. 19:19.28 2, Talissa Tanquary, SID, 20:01.00 3, Jadyn Scott, GET, 20:01.35 4, Micaiah Fuller, CHA, 20:57.44 5, Ynes Ronnau, CE, 20:58.59 6, Emma Smith, CE, 21:19.91 7, Molly Madsen, CE, 21:25.47 8, Mikaila Trujillo, CE, 21:42.66 9, Emma Witte, CHA, 21:48.04 10, Olivia Chapman, NW, 21:52.35 11, Peyton Smith, NW, 22:06.44 12, Jentsyn Fuller, CHA, 22:11.20 13, Grace Pyle, CHA, 22:17.73 14, Kaycee Kasmicki, TOR, 22:20.85 15, Jamie Modec, SCO, 22:21.50.

Other NW runners — Lexie Lilenthal 22:45.01 28, Marissa Miles 23:31.07 33, Neelie Dorsey 24:17.25 38, Joselin Suriano.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest grabs three wins during first day of Twin Cities Invite

GERING – The Northwest volleyball team opened the first day of the Twin Cities Invite with three wins.

The Class B, No. 8 Vikings opened with a 25-16, 25-16 win over Alliance. Whitney Loman led Northwest with six kills and six digs, while Mikyna Stoppkotte added five. Hannah Fletcher also had six digs.

Northwest then defeated Burns, Wyo. 25-15, 25-10. Taylor Jakubowski led the way with six kills, while Chloe Mader, Stoppkotte and Makayla Rhoads all had five kills. Keyera Caspar had 13 assists. Rhoads and Loman all had six digs.

The Vikings finished the day by defeating North Platte 25-14, 22-25, 25-14. Loman led the way with nine kills, while Avery Kershaw added eight. Hannah Fletcher had 14 digs, while Macie Middleton had 14 assists and 13 digs.

Northwest will play three more matches in the tournament Saturday.

TENNIS

Grand Island edges Norfolk 5-4

NORFOLK - The Grand Island Senior High tennis team edged Norfolk 5-4 Friday.

The two teams split in the singles' matches but the Islanders went 2-1 in the doubles' matches.

Alex Roeser won the closest match as he defeated Norfolk's Francisco Aguilar 9-7 at No. 5 singles.

Grand Island 5, Norfolk 4

Singles

No. 1 - Michael Foster, NOR, def. Riley Voss, GI, 8-3.

No. 2 - Alex Bauer, NOR, def. Mason Havel, GI, 8-3.

No. 3 - Kaleb Brosz, GI, def. Nick Spiedel, NOR, 8-2

No. 4 - Izaak Pierson, GI, def. Taylem Hinze, NOR, 8-0.

No. 5 - Alex Roeser, GI, def. Francisco Aguilar, NOR, 9-7.

No. 6 - Drake Dieter, NOR, def. Nathan Kosmicki, GI, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 - Brosz/Pierson, GI, def. Hinze/Speidel, NOR, 8-1.

No. 2 - Roeser/Havel, GI, def. Aguilar/Plauer, NOR, 8-4.

No. 3 - Foster/Bauer, NOR, def. Voss/Kosmicki, GI, 8-0.