Friday's city roundup

City Roundup

Girls Wrestling

Islanders take Neligh-Oakdale Invite

NELIGH – The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team dominated the Neligh-Oakdale Invite Friday.

The Class A, No. 3-rated Islanders (NSWCA) had nine champions in easily taking the meet with 222 points, while second-place Columbus Lakeview had 114.

Jasmine Morales (110 pounds), Genesis Solis (115), Briannah Kutschkau (125), Jordan Williams (130), Anyia Roberts (145), Cladia Lucas-Escobar (155), Meghan Hixon (170), Ali Edwards (190) and Brythany Espino (235) all captured their respective classes for Grand Island

Sandra Gutierrez (second, 105), Cinthya Juarez (third, 105), Kim Gonzalez (third, 120), Fernanda Perea (second, 120), Maria Lindo-Morente (second, 135) and Avery Hawke (third, 140) were the other medalists for the Islanders

Grand Island will be at Lexington Thursday.

Neligh-Oakdale Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island 222, Columbus Lakeview 114, Lyons-Decatur NE 70, West Holt 56, Franklin 25, Summerland 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 16, Elgin Public/Pope John 14, Ord 14, Elkhorn Valley 12 Niobrara-Verdigre 11, Wisner-Pilger 7, Creighton 3.

Championship results

105–Callie Held, CL, pinned Sandra Gutierriez, GI, 3:10; 110–Jasmine Morales, GI, pinned Kristi Raue, BR, 4:16; 115–Genesis Solis, GI, pinned Sierra Heckenlaible, LDNE, 1:43; 120–Lacy Lemburg, CL, pinned Fernanda Perea, GI, 4:41; 125–Briannah Kutschkau, GI, pinned Libby Held, CL, 2:40 130–Jordan Williams, GI, pinned Marissa Colegrove, CL, 0:50; 135–Madison Davis, WH, pinned Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, 3:31; 140–Morgan Finecy, CL, pinned Alizabeth Whitley, LDNE, 2:34; 145–Anyia Roberts, GI, dec. Kennedy Penne, EV, 8-4; 155–Cladia Lucas-Escobar, GI, pinned Sierra Kluthe, ORD, 3:41; 170–Meghan Hixon, GI, pinned Ashlynn Whitely, LDNE, 1;08; 190–Ali Edwards, GI, pinned Isabella Smidt, EPPJ, 0:33; 235–Brythany Espino, GI, pinned Raina Krebs, SUM, 2:15.