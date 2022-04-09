Friday's city roundup

BOYS GOLF

Holling wins Kearney Invite, GISH second

KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High’s Marcus Holling earned top honors at the Kearney Invite.

Holling fired a 74 to win the meet Friday.

Holling was one of three medalists to help the Islanders finish second with a 324, just three strokes behind Kearney.

Preston Vilai was sixth with a 79, while Henry Kosmicki was a 15th with an 85.

Kearney Invite

Team Standings

Kearney 321, Grand Island 324, Fremont 328, York 341, Minden 356, Norfolk 357, Kearney JV 357, Columbus 363, McCook 363, Lincoln Southwest 365, North Platte 369, Kearney Reserves 386, Cozad 390, Holdrege 401, Hastings 406, Lexington 435.

Individual Standings

1, Marcus Holling, GI, 74; 2, Brayden Schram, HAS, 75; 3, Cole Feddersonn, KEA, 76; 4, Carson Vecera, FRE, 77; 5, Owen Bartee, KEAJV, 78; 6, Preson Vilai, GI, 79; 7, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 80; 8, Perry Swarm, KEA, 80; 9, Ryan Seevers, YOR, 80; 10, Alex Riessen, FRE, 82; 11, Cole Schroer, KEA, 82; 12, Tyler Show, FRE, 83; 13, Evan Smith, MIN, 83; 14, Dylan Dahlstedt, KEA, 83; 15, Henry Kosmicki, GI, 85.

Tennis

Crusaders grab win over Bennington

BENNINGTON — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team grabbed a 7-2 win over Bennington.

The Crusaders went 3-0 in doubles, while going 5-2 in singles.

Mia Golka won the closest match at No. 3 singles 9-8 (7-3).

GICC will be back in action at the Ralton Invite.

Grand Island CC 7, Bennington 2

Singles

No. 1 — Kailee Bailey, BEN, def. Ayonya Birthi, GICC, 8-2.

No. 2 — Brooklyn Kolbot, GICC, def. Chloe Stuckenschmidt, BEN, 8-0.

No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Eva Behlen, BEN, 9-8 (7-3).

No. 4 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Brinlynn Johnson, BEN, 8-2.

No. 5 — Maddie Uhlir, BEN, def. Maddie Weyers, GICC, 8-4.

No. 6 — Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Addie Ziska, BEN, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Golka/Maser, GICC, def. Behlen/Uhlir, BEN, 8-5.

No. 2 — Weyers/Hedman, GICC, def. Johnson/Ziska, BEN, 8-2.

No. 3 — Birthi/Kolbet, GICC, def. Bailey/ Stuckenschmidt, BEN, 8-4.

Track and Field

Jumpers leads Islander girls at Kearney

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High girls track and field teams had two wins during the Kearney Invite.

Keira Jones and Cassidy Hinken led the Islanders with wins in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.

Jones captured the long jump at 17-5 1/2, while Hinken took the triple jump at 36-5 1/4. That helped Grand Island finish fourth with 46 points.

The Islander boys 1,600 relay team of Cameron Carlson, Kytan Fyfe, Trey Engberg and Anthony Ramirez came in second at 3:39.21. That helped Grand Island finish eighth with 13 points.