Friday's Football roundup

Ord 42, Broken Bow 7

BROKEN BOW — In a top 10 battle, Class C-2, No. 2 Ord outscored C-1, No. 10 Broken Bow 35-0 in the final three quarter to get a 42-7 victory.

Trent McCain had 26 carries for 156 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Chants. Brent Hinrichs had 13 carries for 71 yards and scored a touchdown.

The Indians could only manage 127 yards, 121 of which came on the ground.

McCook 28, Adams Central 14

HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 6 McCook defeated No. 7 Adams Central 28-14.

Sam Dierks was 13-of-24 for 139 yards, while Jayden Teichmeier had seven catches for 105 yards in the loss for the Patriots.

Riverside 28, Ravenna 6

RAVENNA — Class D-1, No. 9 Riverside led Ravenna 21-0 in the third quarter and never looked in a 28-6 win.

Drew Carraher was 8-of-15 for 124 yards with a 22-yard strike to Klayton Kleffner, while Carson Bloom had 11 carries for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Chargers.

Zach Lewandowski was 11-of-28 for 109 yards for the Bluejays.

Palmer 36, Giltner 16

PALMER — Palmer earned a 36-16 win over Giltner Friday.

Gaitlin Reimers had four touchdowns on the ground and also threw a passing touchdown to Levi Bader for the Tigers in the win.

Philip Kruetz scored two touchdowns for Giltner in the loss.