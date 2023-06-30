Home Federal drops doubleheader against Lincoln Pius X

LINCOLN — Grand Island Home Federal lost both games of a doubleheader against Lincoln Pius X on Friday.

In their first game of the doubleheader, Pius X took a commanding 4-0 lead after the first. Home Federal answered with three runs of their own in the second but Pius X again responded with two more runs, leading 6-3 after the second.

Pius X held control the rest of the way.

Jacob Albers and Cedric Sullivan led the team with two hits each. Gage Gannon also had a double.

Ethan Coslor had the loss on the mound, throwing two strikeouts and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

In the second game, Pius X again got off to an early start, leading 2-0 after the first inning. Home Federal scored their lone run of the game in the third, but Pius X answered right back on the other side.

Eli Arends and Jack Steenson each had two hits to lead the team. Broxton Barrientos had the loss on the mound, throwing four strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

Home Federal (17-10) will host Columbus on Sunday.

First game:

Lincoln Pius X 9, Grand Island Home Federal 4

HF; 030; 001; 0—4 8 3

LPX; 420; 003; X—9 8 2

WP—Richeson. LP—E. Coslor. 2B—HF: Gannon. 2B—LPX: Utemark, Petsche, Weigel. 3B—Petsche.

Second game:

Pius X 3, Home Federal 1

HF; 001; 000; 0—1 6 0

LPX; 201; 000; X—3 7 1

WP—Seipel. LP—Barrientos. 2B—LPX: Otte, Kortum.

U-Save goes .500 on first day of Kearney tournament

KEARNEY — On the first day of the Kearney 4th of July tournament on Friday, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy split games, losing to McCook 7-3 and then defeating Alma 8-1.

Against Alma in their second game of the day, U-Save opened up an 8-0 lead before giving up a run in the sixth.

Eli Ford and Evan Gydesen led the team with two hits each. One of those hits for Ford was a double. He also had three RBIs off of his hits.

On the mound, pitcher Edgar Hernandez played clean baseball, throwing seven strikeouts and no walks, giving up just three hits in the game.

In their loss to McCook, U-Save led 3-2 after the first inning but gave up five unanswered runs the rest of the way including three McCook runs in the fourth.

Eli Ford and Charlie Kreiser led the team with two hits each. Nic Arana had the loss on the mound, throwing three strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

U-Save (8-17) is scheduled to play DCB at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

First game:

McCook 7, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 3

MCK; 011; 301; 1—7 13 1

U-SAVE; 021; 000; 0—3 8 3

WP—Raile. LP—Arana. 2B—U-SAVE: Ford.

Second game:

U-Save 8, Alma 1

U-SAVE; 101; 105; 0—8 8 1

ALMA; 000; 001; 0—1 3 1

WP—Hernandez. LP—Fletcher. 2B—U-SAVE: Ford.

