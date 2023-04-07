TENNIS

Grand Island girls finish 13th at Omaha Westside Invite

OMAHA — The Grand Island girls tennis team finished 13th at the Omaha Westside Invite on Friday.

The Islanders No. 2 singles player Katelyn Rodriguez and No. 1 doubles team of Jaylen Hansen and Mallory Campbell won their opening matchup before falling in the second and moving to consolation rounds

GISH's No. 1 and No. 2 singles players each won two matches in the consolation round before being drooping a match, while their No. 1 and No. 2 doubles team each won a match in consolation and then lost.

Grand Island is back in action on Tuesday in a varsity dual against Lincoln High.