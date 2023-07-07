Home Federal blanks Lincoln Northeast in nine inning win

KEARNEY — For the second game in a row, Grand Island Home Federal’s pitchers and defense worked together for a shutout victory.

In Friday’s opening day of the Kearney/Hastings Seniors tournament, Home Federal defeated Lincoln Northeast 1-0 in nine innings.

The lone run came in the top of the ninth on a Broxton Barrientos single to center field that sent home Zenon Sack.

Cohen Nelson had the win on the mound, throwing nine strikeouts and one walk in eight innings. Sam Dinkelman came in for the save, pitching one inning.

Home Federal (19-11) will play Millard North and Millard South on Saturday in a doubleheader.

Grand Island Home Federal 1, Lincoln Northeast 0

HF 000 000 001—1 9 0

LNE 000 000 000—0 4 0

WP—Nelson. LP—Lemon.