Five Points opens 2-0 at Kearney TournamentKEARNEY — Grand Island Five Points rode a red-hot offense and sparkling pitching performances by Owen Payne and Grayson Sack to a 2-0 start in the Kearney Tournament.

Five Points extended its winning streak to five games, beating Buena Vista 15-0 in three innings and Gretna 13-2 in four innings Friday at Memorial Field. The Grand Island juniors have outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 45-2 in their last three contests.

Payne pitched a three-inning no-hitter against Buena Vista in the first game, striking out five and allowing one walk. Ian Arends hit a grand slam and Trey Norgaard was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Five Points’ offense, while Gavin Haubold was 2 for 2 with a triple and Camden Walker had three RBIs.

Sack earned a complete-game victory against Gretna, pitching through steady rain. The right-hander allowed two hits and five walks, but was charged with just one earned run as he struck out three in four innings.

Offensively, Five Points (7-3) had seven hits and benefited from eight walks issued by Gretna pitching. Haubold (2 for 4 with a RBI), Gabe Ruiz (2 for 2 with a double and a RBI) and Carson Washburn (1 for 2 with two RBIs) led Grand Island.

Buena Vista 000—0 0 2

Five Points 5(10)x—15 10 0

W—Payne. L—Lang. 2B—Five Points, Norgaard 2. 3B—Five Points, Haubold. HR—Five Points, Arends (1).

Five Points (7-3) 008 5—13 7 2

Gretna 011 0—2 2 2

W—Sack. L—Burns. 2B—Five Points, Ruiz, Verplank.

PostponementsThe American Legion seniors game scheduled for Friday between Grand Island Home Federal and Columbus at Ryder Park was postponed to Thursday, June 8.

The Grand Island U-Save seniors’ contest slated for Friday at Central City was postponed. A makeup date is yet to be determined.