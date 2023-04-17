One would likely think Teagan Gonsior is 100% when looking at the results in the events she has competed in.

That is not the case for the Fullerton senior.

Gonsior has been hampered with a foot and ankle injury she suffered near the end of the basketball season.

She said it has bothered her a few times during the season.

“I still have a few issues with my ankle, but I feel fine,” Gonsior said. “It’s been getting better every week.”

Gonsior, the two-time defending Class D state champion in the long jump, might not have looked like anything was bothering her based on her results during the season.

Gonsior already has marks of 17-3 1/2 in the long jump, 35-4 3/4 in the triple jump as well as a 49.02 time in the 300 hurdles, a 12.8 time in the 100 and a 28.1 in the 200.

She said there are times where she can feel it hurting. She tweaked it during warmups at the Fullerton Invite. She still ended up winning the event at 17-1 3/4.

“I was really nervous at the beginning of the season, especially during practice, it was sore,” Gonsior said. “It still gets sore after the jumps but thankfully, it’s not hurting as much.

“I feel it the most after the hurdle races because when I come down, it shocks me a little bit.”

Despite all that, she has made her into the state charts on the preprunningnerd.com website.

In the Class D charts, the 17-3 1/2 has her No. 2 in the long jump and the 35-4 3/4 mark is No. 3 in the triple jump as well as the 14th best leap in the state regardless of class. The 49.02 in the 300 hurdles has her at No. 5.

According to the Grand Island Independent All-Area leaders, she is No. 1 in the triple jump, No. 2 in the long jump and No. 4 in the 300 hurdles.

Fullerton coach Jason Maxfield said Gonsior is having a good season despite the injury from basketball.

“She’s been doing great so far, especially after coming off those injuries from basketball,” he said. “She’s close to picking up where she left off from last year. We did keep her out of a few events. We had her just do some running events in one meet and it works out just fine.”

During her high school career, Gonsior has an 18-2 1/2 leap in the long jump, a 35-9 3/4 leap in the triple jump and ran a 47.74 in the 300 hurdles. To go along with her two gold medals in the long jump, she is also a two-time medalist in the triple jump (second in 2022 and seventh in 2021), and a medalist in the 300 hurdles (fifth last year).

Maxfield said one of the main reasons Gonsior has had a lot of success is that she is very competitive.

“She just does not like to lose, and she doesn’t like putting herself in positions where she might lose,” Maxfield said. “She likes to compete. She’s such a natural athlete anyway, but there are gifted people out there that don’t have the competitive nature like she does.”

Because of her performances, Gonsior will be one of the many athletes competing in the annual Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships on Monday, April 24 at Northwest High School.

The time is set to start at 3 p.m.

Gonsior said the CNTC is one of her favorite events to compete in.

“It’s a fun meet to compete in, especially competing against some of my friends who aren’t in Class D,” Gonsior said. “There are a lot of great jumpers that will be competing. I’ll just do my best and see what happens.”

However, she said she is somewhat looking for a little redemption in the girls long jump.

Even though Gonsior had the competition won after going 17-0, she had one more attempt left. She scratched on the last attempt, but Maxfield wanted the meet officials to at least get a mark. The mark was 18-3, which would have broken Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jenny Green’s record of 18-1 set in 2003. She said while scratching was upsetting, it actually was a confidence booster. She recorded the 18-2 1/2 jump at districts a few weeks later.

“I was so mad at myself when I heard what the mark was,” Gonsior said. “But I had never gone 18-0 before so seeing I could do that, I was like I can go that far.”

With that being said, Gonsior still has some goals she wants to accomplish for the rest of the season.

“I would like to qualify to state in four events,” Gonsior said. “I would like to get another gold medal in the long jump. I’ll have to keep working hard and compete to the best I can because I know there are some good jumpers in Class D. There’s a target on my back with being the two-time champion. I would love to three-peat but if it doesn’t happen, that’s OK as long as I can perform my best.”

Gonsior and her Fullerton teammates will compete in the Palmer Invite Thursday at Fullerton.

Reminder to coaches

Entries for the CNTC will close at 7 p.m. Friday.

If you have not received information on the meet, please contact me at marc.zavala@theindependent.com ASAP.

Also, please continue to look at the charts. If there is a time or mark that is either incorrect or needs to be added, please contact me.