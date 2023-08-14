Scott Galusha is entering his second season as the Grand Island Senior High softball coach.

He went 10-23 during his first year at the helm.

As he heads into his second season as the Islander coach, he’s optimistic about the 2023 season.

“We don’t have a lot of experience coming back. But we think we are as athletic and talented as we’ve been in several years,” he said. “I think we had a great week of practice. I think we are playing at a very good pace ... Our kids have a great (buy-in) right now and are working very hard.”

The Islanders return four starters off of last year’s squad in seniors Braelyn Sindelar, Briannah Kutschkau and Lauren Nolan, along with junior Kiera Wolfe.

Sindelar was one of the pitchers for the Islanders. Kutschkau and Wolfe played both in the infield and the outfield and Nolan was a part-time player that played right field and did some pitching.

“Braelyn is the anchor of our lineup. She’s a great pitcher and has been a proven hitter for us, while Briannah has top-level speed and is a catalyst for us,” Galusha said. “Kiera is a great hitter and defender for us.”

Grand Island also has three more seniors coming back in Rayle Ostermeier, Aaliyah Garcia and Kasha Titman.

“Our seniors have done a great job being leaders on the field and we’ll need them to carry us this year,” Galusha said.

Aysha Gawrych, Avery Hawke, Hallie Hinrichs, Anyia Roberts, Lexi Perez, Raygen Hoos and Alex Hormann are other athletes Galusha thinks will be contributors for Grand Island.

Galusha said the Islanders are probably going to take some lumps as he feels the Heartland Athletic Conference is one of the best conferences in the state. It includes Lincoln Southwest, which has four state titles to its name.

Galusha said moving forward and responding when things go bad will be key, especially since Grand Island will be involved in a lot of doubleheaders.

“Our Class A schedule is second to none and our conference is one of the best in the state. There’s maybe a game or two that I think we can win no matter how we play and that’s the fun part about it,” Galusha said. “If we aren’t ready to play, then someone is going to beat you. There won’t be any games off.

“And how we respond to those rough nights will be important. In doubleheaders, if we get beat in the first game, we need to respond in the second game. If we can handle that in stride and continue to come to work every day, we’re going to get better and better.”

The Islanders will open the season Thursday at Lincoln East, then will host a doubleheader with Norfolk on Saturday.

“The girls are excited and have had a lot of energy in practice during the first week,” Galusha said. “They are ready to get going with the season.”