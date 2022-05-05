 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gambling money will bring trainers, tough competition

Fonner Park (copy)
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO

“Build it and they will come.”

That line comes from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” but it also applies to horse racing at Fonner Park.

Sometime in the coming months, Fonner Park will have casino gambling available. That in turn will boost the purses paid for horsemen at the Grand Island track.

Eventually there will be a full fledged casino up and running. When that happens, they will come.

And the “they” in this case will create some tough competition.

Trainer Mark Hibdon said when the purse money explodes, it’s going to attract some top trainers. Isai Gonzalez has already clinched the trainers title this year, but there will be more competition in the future.

“I think that when the money comes, it’s going to bring bigger trainers,” Hibdon said. “I think there are going to be 10 Izzys here. Izzy is pretty much dominating everyone here. I think when the money hits here there will be 10 more just like him. That’s the way it is in Texas. That’s the way it is in Louisiana.

“Money brings money. When there’s more money to go around you have more money to spend, more money to claim horses. Horses will start moving around more frequently. I believe that’s what’s going to happen.”

That in turn is going to force the trainers who have been coming to Fonner for years to change their ways. The days of bringing the same horses to Fonner and expecting them to compete will be over.

“Those days are long gone,” Hibdon said. “You’re either going to have to raise them or claim them. I’m going to let them raise them and then claim them off of them when they get them ready.

“That’s pretty much the way a lot of people play the game. That’s the way (trainer Karl) Broberg plays the game.”

Broberg, one of the big names in the training business, may well be attracted to Fonner Park when the purses get large enough to make it worth his time. Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson hopes the purses can be increased somewhat gradually.

“Initially I don’t think we want to double the purses too fast, because we don’t want the big track trainers bringing all their good stock in,” Anderson said. “Then people like myself or people that have five or six

horses in the smaller claiming ranks, they won’t be able to compete. We have to give those people a year to make some of the better money and then they can go out and improve their stock.”

Anderson said he’s disappointed that casino gambling was approved by voters in November of 2020, but the government red tape has bogged down the process.

“If you would have told me we’d be pushing halfway through ‘22 and still not have a thing happen, I would have bet you a lot of money,” he said. “I’m very disappointed in the fact that it takes this long to push paperwork.”

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said he can’t really predict when casino gambling will be finalized.

“No idea,” Kotulak said. “I was just told they were finalizing a few matters of rules and regulations yet, kind of being bounced back and forth from one week to the next. I was told that was going to be a non issue.”

It will come, and in two or three years Anderson expects some great things to happen in Nebraska horse racing.

“We’ve drug the bottom of the barrel for so many years in terms of purses we run for, most of the people in this are lucky to break even at best,” he said. “A few fortunate ones can make a little money at it. If we can just double the purses, then you have an opportunity to actually make money in the horse business and that’s going to be huge.”

Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course near Lincoln are both preparing to build casinos. Nebraska horsemen have been trying for years to get the Lincoln track ready to run, but it’s not there yet and Anderson said it won’t be in 2023 either.

“I know people think we’ll have a race meet there next year,” he said. “Well it’s an impossibility because it takes so long to get all that stuff done. But once it gets done and we get the casinos up and going, I hope I’m still around to be in the business and enjoy some of the fruits of our labor. I think it’s going to be really good.”

Anderson is preparing to have some Nebraska breds ready to run in 2024. He and 10 of his owners bought some bred mares in Kentucky and brought them back here. Those foals from those mares are now yearlings.

Anderson said there were around 100 foals a year ago. Two years ago, there were under 40, and only about 20 percent of them ever make it to the track to race.

“That’s why our Nebraska-bred fields are so small right now,” Anderson said. “People kind of gave up on raising Nebraska breds because once again the money isn’t there. That will all change once the dinging and donging starts going on.”

Anderson, just like Hibdon, knows that the competition on the track is going to heat up. He plans to be ready.

“I think a lot of people are optimistic about the casinos bringing more money here, but make no mistake about it,” Anderson said. “When it gets here there will be bigger horses and bigger trainers. If you don’t upgrade your stock, you’re going to find yourself at the bottom of the barrel.”

The increased purses will bring some horsemen out of their comfort zone and force them to make those changes, but the allure of bigger purses will likely do just that.

“It has to be a help for purse money,” Kotulak said. “That’s the only reason I’m an advocate for this. Something has to change because there’s no way the state industry can stand on its own without the casino money.”

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Kevin Roman 191 72 24 22 $356,748 

Armando Martinez 235 49 50 38 $302,273

Jake L. Olesiak 218 34 33 24 $249,023

Adrian B. Ramos 210 25 40 24 $236,447

Dakota Wood 164 21 32 24 $146,637

Scott A. Bethke 169 17 13 20 $109,767

Bryan McNeil 158 14 15 26 $126,479

John Jude 168 13 11 27 $102,104

Nathan Haar 152 8 15 21 $82,827

Ken S. Tohill 125 7 19 24 $104,983

Trainers

Trainer S 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Isai V. Gonzalez 158 59 24 17 $309,612

David C. Anderson 135 24 20 16 $176,141

Kelli Martinez 110 24 22 22 $156,998

Mark N. Hibdon 110 24 30 15 $149,837

Stetson Mitchell 165 18 26 19 $171,268

Gregorio P. Rivera 47 10 9 4 $65,354

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 98 9 9 13 $67,401

Mark Lemburg 58 9 6 7 $45,232

Marissa Black 84 7 15 9 $67,910

Jason Wise 31 7 4 4 $50,527

Fonner Park Entries

Friday’s

Post time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, Prairie Fireball (Jude) 122 15-1

2, One Hot Redhead (Olesiak) 122 5-2

3, Crimson T. (Chickeness) 122 12-1

4, Angie’s Revrac (Bethke) 122 9-2

5, Tap the Heart (Ramos) 122 2-1

6, Social Elizabeth (Martinez) 122 9-5

Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Papa Joe (Chickeness) 124 12-1

2, Forgery (Bethke) 124 12-1

3, Hot Artie (Martinez) 124 8-5

4, The Greatest Eagle (Jude) 124 12-1

5, Prairie Squall (Roman) 124 3-1

6, Wildcat Nation (Ramos) 124 9-5

Third Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Born Again George (Bethke) 124 12-1

2, Thegreatgeneration (Ramos) 124 9-2

3, Gone Paradise (Roman) 124 8-1

4, Euramaster (Jude) 124 5-2

5, Jomo (Martinez) 124 6-1

6, Most Amusing (Olesiak) 124 9-5

7, Cold Snack Thirty (Haar) 124 10-1

Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Bobby Boots (Martinez) 124 7-2

2, Shattered Dreams (Luark) 124 15-1

3, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 8-1

4, Mischievous Devil (Chickeness) 120 3-1

5, Signsofawarrior (Olesiak) 124 5-2

6, Gerdy’s Boy (Ramos) 124 4-1

7, Magic Revolution (Bethhke) 120 6-1

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Zyxyz (Olesiak) 124 2-1

2, Porsumsugaronme (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Atoka Girl (Bethke) 124 15-1

4, Arrowsphere (Jude) 124 9-5

5, Irish Contessa (Martinez) 124 5-2

6, Streettalkinhottie (Chickeness) 124 15-1

7, Distinct Approval (Luark) 124 8-1

Sixth Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Inewagallikethat (Haar) 119 3-1

2, Judge’s Bribe (Martinez) 124 5-2

3, Prince B (Ramos) 124 15-1

4, P R Why Not (Jude) 124 15-1

5, B T’s Bad Boy (Olesiak) 124 7-2

6, Sing Charmer Sing (Bethke) 124 6-1

7, Mr. Big Shot (Roman) 124 4-1

8, Chief Ty He (McNeil) 124 12-1

Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Lovesaflyin (Bethke) 124 12-1

2, Lots of Gold (Roman) 120 7-5

3, Fashion Fact (McNeil) 124 3-1

4, Back Inthat Action (Chickeness) 124 8-1

5, Xingfu (Martinez) 124 8-1

6, Top of the Podium (Haar) 124 20-1

7, Chieftess (Jude) 124 15-1

8, Sawyouinourdream (Olesiak) 124 5-2

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 6, Social Elizabeth — Ran a nice second against Promptly Done last race.

2, No. 5, Tap the Heart — Back with friends today.

3, No. 4, Angie’s Revrac — Rough trip in Fonner debut.

Race 2

1, No. 1, Wildcat Nation — Beaten favorite in last, makes amends today.

2, No. 3, Hot Artie — Three straight runner-up finishes.

3, No. 5, Prairie Squall — Newcomer to Hibdon barn.

Race 3

1, No. 3, Gone Paradise — Picks up leading rider today.

2, No. 6, Most Amusing — Has burned a lot of people’s money this meet.

3, No. 4, Euramaster — Part of fast pace.

Race 4

1, No. 5, Signsofawarrior — Experienced at the distance.

2, No. 3, Uncle Tap — Worth a look in here.

3, No. 6, Gerdy’s Boy — Ten wins this meet for Rivera barn.

Race 5

1, No. 4, Arrowsphere — -Coming off a commanding win.

2, No. 1, Zyxyz — Probable favorite, would be no surprise.

3, No. 5, Irish Contessa — Four career wins in Grand Island.

Race 6

1, No. 2, Judge’s Bribe — Just missed last time.

2, No. 5, B T’s Bad Boy — Never out of the exacta locally.

3, No. 7, Mr. Big Shot — Cue Billy Joel.

Race 7

1, No. 2, Lots of Gold — Goes for third straight win today.

2, No. 8, Sawyouinadream — Breaking from outside may be a plus here.

3, No. 3, Fashion Fact — Has hit the board all four times this year.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 4, No. 5 Signsofawarrior

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 5, No. 2 Porsumsugaronme

$20 Play of the Day

Race 1, $20 Daily Double No. 6 Social Elizabeth with No. 6 Wildcat Nation.

