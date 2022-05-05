Gambling money will bring trainers, tough competition

“Build it and they will come.”

That line comes from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” but it also applies to horse racing at Fonner Park.

Sometime in the coming months, Fonner Park will have casino gambling available. That in turn will boost the purses paid for horsemen at the Grand Island track.

Eventually there will be a full fledged casino up and running. When that happens, they will come.

And the “they” in this case will create some tough competition.

Trainer Mark Hibdon said when the purse money explodes, it’s going to attract some top trainers. Isai Gonzalez has already clinched the trainers title this year, but there will be more competition in the future.

“I think that when the money comes, it’s going to bring bigger trainers,” Hibdon said. “I think there are going to be 10 Izzys here. Izzy is pretty much dominating everyone here. I think when the money hits here there will be 10 more just like him. That’s the way it is in Texas. That’s the way it is in Louisiana.

“Money brings money. When there’s more money to go around you have more money to spend, more money to claim horses. Horses will start moving around more frequently. I believe that’s what’s going to happen.”

That in turn is going to force the trainers who have been coming to Fonner for years to change their ways. The days of bringing the same horses to Fonner and expecting them to compete will be over.

“Those days are long gone,” Hibdon said. “You’re either going to have to raise them or claim them. I’m going to let them raise them and then claim them off of them when they get them ready.

“That’s pretty much the way a lot of people play the game. That’s the way (trainer Karl) Broberg plays the game.”

Broberg, one of the big names in the training business, may well be attracted to Fonner Park when the purses get large enough to make it worth his time. Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson hopes the purses can be increased somewhat gradually.

“Initially I don’t think we want to double the purses too fast, because we don’t want the big track trainers bringing all their good stock in,” Anderson said. “Then people like myself or people that have five or six

horses in the smaller claiming ranks, they won’t be able to compete. We have to give those people a year to make some of the better money and then they can go out and improve their stock.”

Anderson said he’s disappointed that casino gambling was approved by voters in November of 2020, but the government red tape has bogged down the process.

“If you would have told me we’d be pushing halfway through ‘22 and still not have a thing happen, I would have bet you a lot of money,” he said. “I’m very disappointed in the fact that it takes this long to push paperwork.”

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said he can’t really predict when casino gambling will be finalized.

“No idea,” Kotulak said. “I was just told they were finalizing a few matters of rules and regulations yet, kind of being bounced back and forth from one week to the next. I was told that was going to be a non issue.”

It will come, and in two or three years Anderson expects some great things to happen in Nebraska horse racing.

“We’ve drug the bottom of the barrel for so many years in terms of purses we run for, most of the people in this are lucky to break even at best,” he said. “A few fortunate ones can make a little money at it. If we can just double the purses, then you have an opportunity to actually make money in the horse business and that’s going to be huge.”

Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course near Lincoln are both preparing to build casinos. Nebraska horsemen have been trying for years to get the Lincoln track ready to run, but it’s not there yet and Anderson said it won’t be in 2023 either.

“I know people think we’ll have a race meet there next year,” he said. “Well it’s an impossibility because it takes so long to get all that stuff done. But once it gets done and we get the casinos up and going, I hope I’m still around to be in the business and enjoy some of the fruits of our labor. I think it’s going to be really good.”

Anderson is preparing to have some Nebraska breds ready to run in 2024. He and 10 of his owners bought some bred mares in Kentucky and brought them back here. Those foals from those mares are now yearlings.

Anderson said there were around 100 foals a year ago. Two years ago, there were under 40, and only about 20 percent of them ever make it to the track to race.

“That’s why our Nebraska-bred fields are so small right now,” Anderson said. “People kind of gave up on raising Nebraska breds because once again the money isn’t there. That will all change once the dinging and donging starts going on.”

Anderson, just like Hibdon, knows that the competition on the track is going to heat up. He plans to be ready.

“I think a lot of people are optimistic about the casinos bringing more money here, but make no mistake about it,” Anderson said. “When it gets here there will be bigger horses and bigger trainers. If you don’t upgrade your stock, you’re going to find yourself at the bottom of the barrel.”

The increased purses will bring some horsemen out of their comfort zone and force them to make those changes, but the allure of bigger purses will likely do just that.

“It has to be a help for purse money,” Kotulak said. “That’s the only reason I’m an advocate for this. Something has to change because there’s no way the state industry can stand on its own without the casino money.”