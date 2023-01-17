Ghaifan dominates the paint as GICC girls cruise past Wood River

With Gracie Woods out on Tuesday night, dealing with knee soreness, Grand Island Central Catholic featured senior Lucy Ghaifan.

The Crusaders led Wood River 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, and that’s when Ghaifan came alive. After a three-pointer from Avery O’Boyle, Ghaifan went on an 8-0 run by herself and ended the stanza with 10 points as GICC held a 30-17 lead at halftime.

Ghaifan’s high level of play continued in the third quarter as she scored 12 more points, capping off her night with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the quarter and leading the Crusaders to a 57-30 victory.

Ghaifan finished with a game-high 26 points.

“We just got off to a slow start, and it wasn’t necessarily that we were playing badly,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We just missed five two-foot shots in a row constantly. We got a lot of rebounds, but our shooting percentage isn’t very good. We have to be able to clean that up and make those shots. But once we got into a flow, they kind of had a hard time stopping our bigs inside, especially Lucy.”

Wood River threw a number of players at her, including 6-0 Nya Lual and 6-1 Courtney Dimmit. Ghaifan forced them into foul trouble, and she poured in her game high 26 points.

“We have a lot of respect for her,” Wood River assistant coach Amber Woitaszewski said. “She really works hard in the post. Our plan was to try to keep it out of her hands but when she got it, try to dig it out of her hands and then get a high hand out on their shooters because they have some good shooters on the perimeter too. They have a well balanced offense. I felt like our girls bought into it and really worked hard at it.”

The Eagles had a difficult time running their offense with the GICC guards getting their hands on the ball and deflecting it out of bounds or into the back court. Mayfield felt they did an OK job with their ball pressure, but that it could have been better.

“We were trying to press to start with because I knew they were trying to press to start with,” Mayfield said. “They have some good and athletic and quick guards. We did an OK job with this, but we decided we weren’t getting enough out of it, so we backed out of it and tried to keep it more half court. Our guards played good defense. We just have to continue to grow.”

Three games after a poor outside shooting performance at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, the GICC guards were also able to feed off of Ghaifan’s performance on offense, hitting four three-pointers.

Mayfield said their shooting has been better since the Shelton game, and that it’s contagious once it starts.

“We have for the last two or three games, and that’s catching,” Mayfield said. “When one shoots well, the second shoots well. We just have to clean up our defense and not let them have shots they shouldn’t get. Macie Peters tonight for Wood River had a tremendous game. We left her open a lot, and she’s a good shooter. They’ve got two or three good shooters. We were lucky (Ellie) Morgan didn’t get more looks then she did. When she banked in the three, I thought we were really in trouble.”

GICC (8-5) hosts Northwest on Thursday. Depending on what the weather does, the game could be moved to Friday.

Peters led Wood River with 14 points. The Eagles host D-2 No. 1 Shelton on Thursday.

Grand Island CC 57, Wood River 30

Wood River; 10; 7; 4; 9-30

GICC; 12; 18; 14; 13-57

WOOD RIVER

Ellie Morgan 1 0-2 3, Macie Peters 4 4-8 14, Sidney Frear 2 0-0 5, Emily Segura 1 2-4 4, Courtney Dimmitt 2 0-0 4.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Hannah Gellatly 1 0-0 2, Avery O’Boyle 2 2-2 7, Anna Tibbetts 1 0-0 3, Carolyn Maser 2 2-3 6, Bryndal Moody 2 1-2 6, Kylie Gangwish 2 2-2 7, Lucy Ghaifan 11 3-6 26.