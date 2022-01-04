Ghaifan powers Grand Island Central Catholic past Northwest

Northwest didn’t have an answer for Lucy Ghaifan.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s 6-foot-1 junior post scored 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting and collected 12 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 46-34 win over the Vikings in the annual intracity rivalry game Tuesday
A pair of Ghaifan baskets in a 14-second span gave GICC the lead for good with 5:19 left in the second quarter, and the lead stayed in the 8-10 point range for most of the second half.
“When Lucy gets her motor running and wants to play hard, she’s as tough as anybody,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Mayfield said. “She came in with a good attitude tonight. She had a little sickness (Monday) and missed school and wasn’t at practice, but I was really proud of her tonight.”
After showing her potential during her first two seasons, Ghaifan has taken a couple major steps forward with her play during the first month of her junior year.
“I think it’s just experience and confidence,” Mayfield said. “She’s getting more playing time than she has in the past, and she’s growing up a little bit. She can just continue to get better and better.”
It was a familiar story for Northwest (4-5). Without a starter taller than 5-foot-9, the Vikings have struggled against bigger teams.
“They’ve got outstanding bigs and a lot of them,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “I really thought we battled well. I thought we executed our defensive game plan well. We had to front the post, we had to get ball pressure – and we did a really good job of that most of the night. But credit their bigs. They did an outstanding job.”
After building a 30-22 halftime lead, GICC (7-3) never let Northwest quite get back into the game. Neither team generated a run larger than six points.
“They’re a solid man-to-man team, so open looks are hard to come by,” Moerer said. “We got some. We generated some open looks. We’ve got to stick some shots. I thought late first half we missed some free throws that were really critical that could have helped us.”
Overall, a 5-for-16 performance from the free-throw line proved costly to Northwest.
So did foul trouble to Avyn Urbanski, who led the Vikings with 10 points. But she was limited to a total of 1:14 of playing time in the second half before fouling out.
Urbanksi was 3-for-5 on 3-pointers while everyone else in the game went a combined 3-for-30.
“The foul trouble for Avyn was a factor because she’s been very good for us offensively,” Moerer said. “She’s making great decisions on the offensive end and she’s become such a good all-around basketball player that anytime you take her off the floor for us, it hurts.”
The Crusaders used solid defense and steady scoring to earn the victory.
Mayfield said Gracie Woods had a nice part in that. She scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter to help GICC outscore Northwest 16-8 in that period.
“Fortunately, we played well on offense and it helps when Lucy is scoring inside,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who it is. Gracie had a great game tonight too. We knew we’d probably have a mismatch with her inside. They just don’t have the height to stick with us, so whenever we could we tried to get Gracie posted up. She’s an inside-outside player and did a great job there.”
Moerer was far from disappointed in his team’s performance. He said that in many stretches, the Vikings played some of their best basketball so far this season.
Reba Mader and Rylie Rice – a transfer from GICC – both had seven points for Northwest.
“I thought our focus and intensity were excellent,” he said. “I thought our connectedness defensively was really good and, at times, I thought we were able to run the floor and space them. We did a lot of what we wanted structurally on offense as well.
“We’ve got to stick some of those shots in big games, and that’s why basketball is a long season. We’ll keep working on that.”
Mayfield also liked what he saw from the Crusaders, especially coming off a loss to Class D-2 No. 5 St. Mary’s and with back-to-back games against C-1 No. 6 Kearney Catholic and No. 1 North Bend Central looming Friday and Saturday.
“We definitely needed it, especially after the loss in our holiday tournament,” Mayfield said. “Take nothing away from O’Neill St. Mary’s because they’re a great team and they played awesome, but that was a bad loss for us. We didn’t play well. We know we’re capable of playing better, and we showed that tonight. Northwest, even though their record is just .500, has had a tough schedule and they’re going to continue to gel together and get better.
“We needed the momentum going into Friday night with Kearney Catholic.”