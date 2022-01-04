Ghaifan powers Grand Island Central Catholic past Northwest

The Crusaders used solid defense and steady scoring to earn the victory.

Mayfield said Gracie Woods had a nice part in that. She scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter to help GICC outscore Northwest 16-8 in that period.

“Fortunately, we played well on offense and it helps when Lucy is scoring inside,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who it is. Gracie had a great game tonight too. We knew we’d probably have a mismatch with her inside. They just don’t have the height to stick with us, so whenever we could we tried to get Gracie posted up. She’s an inside-outside player and did a great job there.”

Moerer was far from disappointed in his team’s performance. He said that in many stretches, the Vikings played some of their best basketball so far this season.

Reba Mader and Rylie Rice – a transfer from GICC – both had seven points for Northwest.

“I thought our focus and intensity were excellent,” he said. “I thought our connectedness defensively was really good and, at times, I thought we were able to run the floor and space them. We did a lot of what we wanted structurally on offense as well.