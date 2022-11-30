GICC boys basketball starting new faces

In the C-2 boys state basketball championship game last season, the GICC boys fell just short, losing 46-45 and finishing as runner-up.

Now, with just one starter coming back, the Crusaders will have a bunch of new guys on the court for the first time in a few seasons.

“They’re doing a great job with their effort and being attentive and all of that stuff,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We’ve had to go back to square one a little more often than we have in the last few years. We’ve been blessed with a senior heavy group and an experienced heavy group. We have some new faces this year. I can’t say enough about how great they’ve been, and they’ve come a long way in a short time.”

GICC had its first basketball action of the season on Saturday, splitting jamboree games between Central City and Sutton. Martinez said it was great to get out on the court and see what needs improvement.

“We have to get better with the ball,” Martinez said. “Central City was able to speed us up, and we didn’t handle that great at first. As that game went on, we handled it better.

“Defensively, we were good, not great. I think that’s an area we’re going to continue to improve at. But I think overall, we felt good about the two scrimmages and that we were able to learn from them in a short time.”

On the court, the lone starter back is Ishmael Nadir, who Martinez said has expanded his offensive game and has been a good leader. Martinez also said senior big man Bowdie Fox has stepped up his leadership as well.

Besides those two, a number of new faces including Thomas Birch, Brooks Hubl, Jack Alberts, Graham Stava, Jacob Stegman and Kyle Kelly are fighting for time on the floor.

“Hopefully, what people see is a team that plays really hard and plays with passion and has fun playing with one another,” Martinez said. “I think if we’re able to do that, you ought to be able to consider it successful.”

The Crusaders open the season on Thursday night at Norfolk Catholic, who lost by two points last season to the eventual C-2 champion Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Knights also won a state football championship this year.

“They’re very big and physical,” Martinez said. “You don’t win the state football final without being that. They have great size and physicality. They have some really athletic guys on the perimeter. They graduated a little like we did, but they do have some experience back. It’ll be a physical game. They’re probably going to want to play at a pace where they can settle into their zone and hopefully we can be able to react to that well.”

While GICC may not have the returning starting experience, a couple of their players are seniors who have been playing JV up to this point.

“Jacob Stegman and Bowdie Fox, those guys have been waiting,” Martinez said. “You have to commend them a little bit. There’s not a lot of kids in today’s age that are willing to play three years of JV and wait their turn. Those guys did and now, I think they’re ready to have a nice season. A kid that did that for us a year ago was Braden Johnson. He had a phenomenal year for us. We’re blessed that we have kids here that are willing to do that.”

Coming off of last year’s success, Martinez said he wants the team to reach their potential but doesn’t quite know where that is yet.

“We want to be as good as we can be,” Martinez said. “We have to navigate a very tough schedule and see if we can get ourselves in a position where we’re relevant come postseason. We would like to play in a district final and have a shot to play in Lincoln again but there’s a lot of territory that has to be covered between now and then.”