GICC boys lose heartbreaker to Lincoln Lutheran

Coming off of a 38-30 loss to C-2 No. 4 Norfolk Catholic on Thursday, No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic was hoping to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon against Lincoln Lutheran.

However, in nail-biting fashion, the Crusaders dropped the game 42-41 in overtime. Lincoln Lutheran drew up an inbounds play with four seconds to go and found senior Ethan Ringler, who made a move to the basket and sank the game-winning layup.

“We wanted to force them to inbound the ball going the other direction,” GICC boys coach Tino Martinez said. “They ran a good set against it, and we got caught playing behind. Didn’t have help down there. Tip your hat to them. We have to do a better job in that situation starting with me.”

Lincoln Lutheran coach Jesse Bouwens said they have ran that play before, and he figured the Crusaders would put a lot of attention on senior Jonny Puelz, who scored 28 points in the Warriors first game.

Instead of Puelz, they gave another senior a chance to win the game.

“We had some action but Ethan, if he had a chance to make a play, he had the opportunity to do it,” Bouwens said. “It was awesome.”

GICC had a 12-6 lead at the end of the first but Lincoln Lutheran scored 12 points of their own in the second quarter to take an 18-16 lead into halftime. Both teams had 25 points at the end of the third quarter before eventually heading into overtime with 33 points.

Lincoln Lutheran ran a 1-3-1 zone for the majority of the game, and it proved difficult for GICC to score against. Guards had a hard time finding open lanes to the basket and posts couldn’t get open underneath.

Martinez said the Warriors play it a little differently than most teams.

“They keep their bottom guy in the middle and bring their middle over a little fuller than most teams do,” Martinez said. “I thought we got shots we wanted to get, especially in the first quarter. We’ll make those as the season goes on. That type of zone is tough on you early in the season. You don’t get a lot of prep time.”

GICC (0-2) was led by senior guard Ishmael Nadir, who scored 17 points and was really the only Crusader who was able to drive on the Warriors’ defense. He also was one of the main defenders on Puelz, who’s scoring dropped from 28 points to five on Saturday.

The Crusaders play at Columbus Scotus next Friday.

As for the Warriors, Bouwens said it was a good win for the program considering GICC’s basketball history and where the Warriors were last season.

“Tino is a great coach,” Bouwens said. “Big help to me joining C-1 and a guy I look up to. Last year, we started 0-5, and it was a tough stretch. We got a good group back. We have high expectations. Like I told them, to start a winning streak, we have to get one.”

Lincoln Lutheran (2-0) was led by sophomore Ryan Hager, who scored 14 points.

Boys

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island CC 41

Lincoln Lutheran; 6; 12; 7; 8; 9-42

GICC; 12; 4; 9; 8; 8-41

LINCOLN LUTHERAN

Logan DeBoer 1 4-4 6, Jacob Duitsman 2 0-0 4, Ryan Hager 7 0-2 14, Gabe Schmidt 0 1-4 1, Ethan Ringler 4 0-0 8, Jonny Peulz 0 4-4 4, Will Jurgens 0 5-6 5.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ishmael Nadir 6 5-11 17, Thomas Liban 4 2-2 13, Jacob Stegman 2 0-0 4, Bowdie Fox 3 0-0 7.