GICC easily advances to state tourney

Even a team that has been ranked No. 1 all season wants to be playing its best during the postseason.
Grand Island Central Catholic certainly appears to be doing that, and that could give the rest of the Class C-2 state tournament field something to think about.
The Crusaders shot lights out for the second time in a week to activate a running clock in a postseason win on Monday.
This time, Central Catholic punched its ticket for a return trip to Lincoln by blowing out Twin River 75-43 in the District 2 championship.
“It’s what we’re capable of playing like, so it’s a good time to have it in a substate game,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “So we’re very pleased.”
Last week the Crusaders shot 10-for-15 on 3-pointers in the first half of a subdistrict rout of Heartland.
They did slightly better this time, connecting on 10 of 14 (71.4%) from behind the arc over the first 16 minutes.
GICC (22-4) also recorded assists on 17 out of its 21 field goals prior to halftime.
“That stat of assist per field goal made is a stat that indicates how good we’re playing,” Martinez said. “When that number is up there, we’re really playing well together. I just think that’s what we did in the first half.”
Overall, Central Catholic went 21-for-31 from the floor in the first half, bringing back memories of the types of performances the team had last year but hadn’t been able to replicate for much of this season despite returning every starter.
“We’ve really been thinking about playing the way we played last year and the way that we can come together and how good we are together,” said senior guard Russ Martinez, who had a game-high 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting on threes. “I don’t know — we just found something. It just feels good right now.”
Isaac Herbek, who had 11 points, said the team is setting up its shots perfectly.
“It’s been our mindset,” he said. “We get it into the post for kickout threes. I think we did a really good job of that today, and that led to some easy baskets. Living through our post, it was really easy tonight.”
Marcus Lowry added 10 points for GICC, which had all of its points come on field goals and didn’t shoot a free throw. In an oddity, Twin River (13-13) was only called for one foul in the game.
The Crusaders also showed their flexibility with their lineup by bringing posts Dei Jengmer and Gil Jengmer off the bench. They combined for 17 points.
While many outside the program expected the Crusaders to make a return trip to the state tournament after finishing as the C-2 runner up last year, the team didn’t make any assumptions.
“Probably other people had that expectation for us,” Tino Martinez said. “For us it’s about goals and measuring our strides toward those goals. We’ve continued to improve.
“We’ve had some adversity this year that we didn’t have a year ago. We had
some injuries we had to work through there for about a month, month and a half. I thought Koby (Bales) looked great tonight. I think we got him back to where he’s going to be his old self.”
Russ Martinez added: “It feels amazing. Nothing’s guaranteed.”
The Crusaders know nothing is guaranteed once next week’s state tournament tips off, either.
“It’s a great feeling to be going back there,” Herbek said. “But we can’t get too cocky about ourselves. It’s not done yet. We still have games to win.”
But even a season-long No. 1-rated team can enjoy a momentum boost from putting together some of its best performances of the year right before the state tournament.
“Momentum is a hard thing to stop,” Tino Martinez said. “We do have a week in between, so I’m glad to be going in the way we’ve played.
“Tonight we played lights out, so that’s a good feeling to have. But we have to have a good week of practice, and whoever we end up playing we end up playing. I think as far as we’re concerned, we have to concentrate on us.”