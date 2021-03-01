GICC easily advances to state tourney

Overall, Central Catholic went 21-for-31 from the floor in the first half, bringing back memories of the types of performances the team had last year but hadn’t been able to replicate for much of this season despite returning every starter.

“We’ve really been thinking about playing the way we played last year and the way that we can come together and how good we are together,” said senior guard Russ Martinez, who had a game-high 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting on threes. “I don’t know — we just found something. It just feels good right now.”

Isaac Herbek, who had 11 points, said the team is setting up its shots perfectly.

“It’s been our mindset,” he said. “We get it into the post for kickout threes. I think we did a really good job of that today, and that led to some easy baskets. Living through our post, it was really easy tonight.”

Marcus Lowry added 10 points for GICC, which had all of its points come on field goals and didn’t shoot a free throw. In an oddity, Twin River (13-13) was only called for one foul in the game.

The Crusaders also showed their flexibility with their lineup by bringing posts Dei Jengmer and Gil Jengmer off the bench. They combined for 17 points.