HASTINGS—After a controversial ruling by the referees, Class C-1 No. 9 Minden and Grand Island Central Catholic went into overtime.

The Whippets got off to a hot start in the extra period, specifically Trinity Houchin, who hit a 3-pointer and a fast break layup to take a five-point lead.

From there, it was about GICC making big shots, including 3-pointers from Avery O’Boyle and Lucy Ghaifan. But in the end, Minden kept making free throws, going 7 of 8 in overtime and the Whippets hung on to win 59-56 in the C1-9 girls subdistrict semifinal at Adams Central on Tuesday.

“Kind of the whole game was the free-throw line,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “I don’t know how many they shot, but they definitely shot a ton more than us. It is what it is. I think the key in overtime was their quick start. They jumped out and hit a 3-pointer and a transition layup, and we were just kind of playing catch up the whole time.”

Minden went 23 of 38 at the free throw line, while GICC went 11 of 16.

The game would have never gone to overtime if it wasn’t for a controversial ruling. Minden’s Sloane Branham-Beck went to the free throw line and tied the game at 45 with 0.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, or so it appeared.

However, the score’s table didn’t notice that GICC’s Bryndal Moody had fouled out and was still in the game. Therefore, the free throw was negated. Branham-Beck stepped back up to the line and tied the game at 45 again but missed on the second to send it to overtime.

Minden coach Taylor Maulsby said he would have been pretty upset had they lost.

“That’s the rule though, and they were just going by the rule,” Maulsby said. “Sloane went up there and made two big free throws which should have been good enough to win but again, the girls came out and Trinity hit a couple of big shots in overtime. We got it done, so it was great to see.”

The Crusaders had a difficult time keeping Minden from penetrating the lane, as seen by the free throw disparity. Mayfield said their game plan was to stop it, but it didn’t work out that way.

“We knew they were drivers,” Mayfield said. “They’ve got good shooters, but they look to drive number one. We didn’t do a real good job of defending that. At times we did a really good job, but they’re a really great team. It honestly probably just boiled down to inside play where we got a ton of great shots and didn’t hit them. Whether we were altering our shots or getting bumped, it was a well officiated game. It just wasn’t meant to be for us.”

Lucy Ghaifan was dominant the entire night, as she led GICC (15-8) with 20 points. Sitting 12th in wildcard points coming in and with the loss, the Crusaders season likely comes to a close.

Mattie Kamery led Minden (19-4) with 16 points. The Whippets march on and will play No. 3 Adams Central on Thursday.

“Another really good, physical basketball team,” Maulsby said about the Patriots. “The first time we played them was a really good basketball game, and we’re hoping we’ll give them another good game on Thursday.”

Minden lost 54-51 in overtime against Adams Central in December.

Minden 59, Grand Island CC 56

GICC; 9; 16; 10; 10; 11-56

Minden; 10; 12; 9; 14; 14-59

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Hannah Gellatly 1-1 0-0 2, Avery O’Boyle 1-6 0-0 3, Anna Tibbetts 0-3 0-0 0, Carolyn Maser 7-10 4-5 18, Bryndal Moody 2-4 0-0 5, Kylie Gangwish 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Woods 3-8 2-2 8, Lucy Ghaifan 7-14 5-9 20.

MINDEN

Priscila Madriz-Navarrete 1-2 1-2 3, Mattie Kamery 5-11 6-6 16, Trinity Houchin 3-7 1-2 9, Sloane Branham-Beck 2-3 4-8 8, Rozelyn Nelson 1-2 2-4 4, Kinse Land 1-5 1-1 3, Myla Emery 2-7 8-8 14, Makenna Betty 1-2 0-2 2.

Adams Central 54, St. Paul 33

In the first game of the night, it took a little while for Adams Central to get going but eventually, the Patriots settled down and started playing their brand of basketball, culminating in a 54-33 win over St. Paul.

Adams Central coach Evan Smith said his team lacked energy early, as the Patriots led only 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.

“Initially, we didn’t match their intensity right away,” Smith said. “We got some big shots early from Kadi Kimberly in the first half. Rachel did a good job of finishing around the rim. Second half, we just did a good job of dialing up the pressure a little bit, which led to some easy buckets for us.”

Kimberly was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the first half, helping the Patriots to a 27-18 halftime lead. She finished the night 5 of 7 from the three-point line.

St. Paul coach Rob Wegner said that the Wildcats saw on film that Adams Central had struggled against a 2-3 at times which led to St. Paul running it as their main defense for the first time all year. Wegner said they adjusted the 2-3 at times but in the end, Adams Central made enough shots.

Clara Kunze and Gracie Kelley each scored 11 points to lead St. Paul (8-13), who’s season came to an end.

“We told the girls just now that there wasn’t anyone besides the girls in that locker room that gave us much of a chance to win many games at all this year,” Wegner said. “We got eight and feel like we probably had four or five of those losses that could have gone the way that we should have one. We’re excited about the way things are going. We just need to get in and work during the summer time.”

Rachel Goodon led Adams Central (22-1) with 17 points.

Adams Central 54, St. Paul 33

St. Paul; 13; 5; 5; 10-33

Adams Central; 17; 10; 13; 14-54

ADAMS CENTRAL

Kadi Kimberly 5-7 0-0 15, Lynsie Lancaster 1-2 1-2 3, Gracie Weichman 0-3 0-0 0, Briley Nienhueser 3-5 2-3 9, Megyn Scott 0-2 4-6 4, Kylie Lancaster 0-4 1-2 1, Lauryn Scott 2-6 0-0 5, Rachel Goodon 7-13 2-4 17.

ST. PAUL

Kayley Wells 1-4 2-2 4, Clara Kunze 4-6 2-4 11, Addyson Wegner 0-1 0-2 0, Natalie Poss 0-2 1-2 1, Gracie Kelley 5-14 1-4 11, Charlee Wegner 2-7 12 6.