GICC girls, boys earn victories of O’Neill St. Mary’s in holiday tournament

Despite a 17-0 run in the first half, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls were in a fight with O’Neill St. Mary’s to the very end.

The Class D-2 No. 2 Cardinals cut the Crusaders lead to 37-33 with 2:17 to go in the fourth quarter.

However, GICC kept finding ways to draw contact and went 6-for-9 at the free throw line over their next five possessions to close the game out with a 45-35 win in the first round of GICC’s holiday tournament.

“The key word is perseverance,” GICC girls coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Obviously, they’re a very good team. …They went on a big run on us last year and beat us in the fourth quarter, and I had visions of that again here. We kept missing two-foot shots, and they got a couple of threes there. …Our girls persevered and did the things we needed to do. The things we have to clean up are our passing and taking care of the ball. And we have to finish shots.”

St. Mary’s used a zone defense for most if not all the game to try to slow down GICC’s presence in the post. The Cardinals turned up their aggressiveness in the third quarter when they made their run and used the Crusaders turnovers to create offense.

Alissa Brabec scored nine points in the third quarter alone to lead charge of the comeback.

“We got down a little bit because we made bad decisions with our passing and that gave them some confidence, and we didn’t play very good defense in the second half,” Mayfield said. “First quarter and especially the second quarter, I thought we played pretty good defense. They’ve got some good scorers and good shooters averaging 16 points a game. I thought we guarded them well and shut them down. Second half, we just kind of went through the motions.”

GICC’s defensive intensity was noticeable in the first half with numerous deflections on post entry passes.

The first half also featured the long awaited return of Gracie Woods to the court. Woods, who played in her first game after dealing with a knee injury all season, came off the bench and even though she scored just four points, the energy level she brought to the team stood out.

“She did suit up last week against Seward, but we had no intentions of playing her,” Mayfield said. “She just wanted to warm up with us. Tonight was just going to be a spot. Didn’t know if it was going to be 30 seconds or three minutes. Really the only game plan I had for her was to get her in early and then we had to communicate to each other. She’s such a great leader and a great player for us. She keeps everybody together. Just keeping her on the court is a big bonus for us.”

St. Mary’s (4-2) was led by Brabec, who ended up with 12 points.

GICC (4-3) was led by Lucy Ghaifan’s 15 points, and Avery O’Boyle chipped in another eight.

The Crusaders will play Sutton tomorrow in the championship game at 11 a.m. Sutton won 36-24 over Osceola, who will play St. Mary’s in the consolation game at the same time.

Girls

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, O’Neill St. Mary’s 35

St. Mary’s; 5; 6; 14; 10-35

GICC; 9; 15; 5; 16-45

O’NEILL ST. MARY’S

Annabelle Barlow 0 5-6 5, Alissa Brabec 4 2-2 12, Hope Williamson 1 1-2 3, Mya Hedstrom 4 0-0 8, Lorissa Reiman 2 3-4 7.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Hannah Gellatly 0 1-2 1, Avery O’Boyle 2 3-4 8, Anna Tibbetts 1 2-2 5, Carolyn Maser 1 1-1 3, Bryndal Moody 1 1-2 3, Kylie Gangwish 2 0-0 6, Gracie Woods 2 0-0 4, Lucy Ghaifan 7 1-5 15.

Boys

Grand Island Central Catholic 53, O’Neill St. Mary’s 23

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys team came out ready to play and rolled to a 53-23 win over D-2 No. 3 St. Mary’s.

The Crusaders shot five 3-pointers to start the game and made two to take an early 6-0 lead. By the end of the first, GICC was up 18-7 and at halftime, 27-14.

Statistically, Friday night was the most points the Crusaders have scored this season. However, coach Tino Martinez said they made their way defensively, which included holding the Cardinals’ Gage Hedstrom, who averaged 21 points coming in, to just nine points.

“The kids did a good job defensively,” Martinez said. “I thought our effort was really good. That’s the best we’ve rebounded the ball, and they’re a really good rebounding team. I thought we did a better job on the boards. Got some pace in the offense. Overall, just a good effort against a good team.”

With the win, GICC (3-5) will play D-2 No. 6 Osceola at 12:30 p.m. in the championship game. The Bulldogs won 55-49 in overtime over Sutton.

The Crusaders have now won three out of their last four after starting out 0-4. Martinez said the difference had been on the glass.

“Those guys getting more court time has helped,” Martinez said. “The biggest thing we’ve done is rebound better. Our first three games, we just got demolished on the boards and weren’t given ourselves a real chance, even though we were losing on a bucket at the buzzer.”

GICC was led by Ishmael Nadir’s 18 points.

St. Mary’s (4-2) was led by Hedstron’s nine.

St. Mary’s; 7; 7; 5; 4-23

GICC; 18; 9; 12; 14-53

O’NEILL ST. MARY’S

Isaac Everitt 2 0-0 4, Dalton Alder 2 0-0 6, Carson Dannenbring 0 2-2 2, Risken Dawson 0 2-4 2, Gage Hedstrom 3 2-2 9.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ishmael Nadir 6 4-10 18, Thomas Liban 2 0-0 5, Jack Alberts 1 0-0 2, Kyle Kelly 1 2-2 4, Thomas birch 4 0-0 10, Jacob Stegman 4 2-3 10, Bowdie Fox 2 0-0 4.