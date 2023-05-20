OMAHA – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls track and field team brought home some hardware from the state track meet.

Lucy Ghaifan, Maddie Schneider and Grace Johnson all earned medals from the two-day meet in Omaha.

Ghaifan and Schneider finished seventh and eighth, respectively in the shot put. Ghaifan threw 38-1 1/4, while Schneider had a 38-0 1/2 toss.

GICC coach Keith Kester said he was happy for the two throwers.

“Both of them threw extremely well in the shot put,” Kester said. “Those are girls, and when you throw Hadlee Hasselman in there, and they just push each other everyday in practice and in the meets. Lucy and Maddie just kept passing each other today. The competition between the two has just been good for them.”

Johnson finished seventh in the 300 hurdles with a 48.10 time. Kester said he was happy for the Crusader freshman.

“Grace ran really well today and to see her medal as a freshman was great to see,” Kester said.

That allowed the Crusaders to finish with five points.