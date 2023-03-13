Grand Island Central Catholic has found coaches for the football and softball teams.

The school announced Sunday that they hired Jeff Ashby as the new football coach and Maria Tibbetts as the new softball coach.

Ashby takes over for Tim Dvorak, who stepped down a few months after the football season was over. Ashby has coached for 33 years, including 33 as a head coach, at numerous places including Polk-Hordville, Grand Island, Harvard, Giltner and Wood River as well as Wood River-Shelton when the two schools co-oped for a few years.

He guided Giltner to the Class D-2 state title in 2012 and the D-1 state runner-up in 2009.

Ashby said he’s excited for his opportunity to be the Crusaders’ head coach. He will begin working with the GICC coaches and athletes during the summer.

“I’m ready to go,” he said. “I can’t wait to work with the coaches and the athletes over at GICC.”

Future Crusader Activities Director Bill Gavers, said in a press release that he’s excited for what Ashby now brings to the football program.

“We’re excited coach Ashby is coming to coach. He has a lot of championship-winning experience,” Gavers said. “He’s going to be a great head coach for us. His track record speaks for itself.”

Ashby said he has some goals he wants to accomplish while being the GICC football coach.

“My goal is to make football a successful sport like all the other sports at GICC,” Ashby said. “I want to try to get the numbers up so you can enough to have a JV schedule as well. That’s pretty big.”

Tibbetts meanwhile becomes the head coach after being an assistant coach for the Crusaders the past seven years.

She takes over for Brock Culler, who is now the softball coach at Concordia University in Seward. Tibbetts said she’s also excited for her to being the head coach for GICC, who co-ops with Heartland Lutheran, Wood River and Doniphan-Trumbull.

“It’s kind of unexpected. I didn’t plan on being the head softball coach when I came into the program seven years ago,” Tibbetts said. “I’ve really enjoyed being an assistant over the years but now I’m excited to see what I can do in being the head coach.”

Tibbetts was on the coaching staff when the Crusaders went to the state tournament in 2020. She has experience of being a head softball coach as she was the Stinger Softball head coach, Central Select Softball’s founder and head coach, the head of Advanced Youth Travel Team Skill Development and a part-time assistant softball coach at Concordia College.

Current GICC Activities Director Dick Ross said in a press release that Tibbetts will make a great coach.

“As the assistant, she’s worked well with not only the girls from GICC, but also our co-op schools of Doniphan, Wood River and Heartland Lutheran. We are excited to announce coach Tibbett’s hire,” he said.

Tibbetts, who is also an assistant coach for the GICC girls basketball team, said that will help her as well as knowing the athletes she will have coming into her first season next year.

“I have the trust with the kids already and I have good relationship with the kids,” Tibbetts said. “I have known a lot of those kids as well as coaching them since they were little. That’s fun to see them grow and develop over the years.”