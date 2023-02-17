OMAHA – Ben Alberts faced a tense moment during his Class C, 160-pound semifinal.

The Grand Island Central Catholic senior was put on his back near the end of his match with Central City’s Bryce Kunz.

But the top-ranked Crusader fought off back and got the job done in overtime during a 10-8 win over Kunz.

“That was very scary right there,” Alberts said. “I needed to keep the action going, and I didn’t wrestle to my full potential there in the end. You can’t do that, especially down here. I’m relieved that it’s over.”

Alberts had an 8-3 lead on Kunz in the third period. Kunz threw him to his back and almost got the pin. Alberts fought off and got the match to go into overtime.

Alberts scored the winning takedown with seven seconds left of overtime.

“I just knew I had to push the pace. I went in on a double, and it worked,” Alberts said.

Kunz trailed North Bend Central’s Jake Hunke 11-4 in the quarterfinals but threw Hunke to his back and got the pin at the end.

“We know Kunz is capable of that, especially with what he did last night,” GICC coach Zach Schroder said. “He put Ben in a bad situation and took advantage of it. Ben is just so smart that he was able to fight off his back.”

Alberts is making his second-consecutive state final appearance. He was pinned in last year’s final. Alberts is looking to become GICC’s first state champion since 1995 when Grant Pfeifer won a title.

He will take on No. 3-ranked Cy Peterson of Syracuse.

“I’m hoping to bring back a state championship back to my school after not having one in a while,” Alberts said. “I’m just glad I can represent my school and show all the hard work has paid off.

“I’ll have to wrestle the whole six minutes and if it goes into overtime, wrestle those extra minutes. I’ll have to wrestle a great match the whole time.”

Schroder said he knows Alberts will be ready to go Saturday afternoon.

“It’s not done,” he said. “He’s made it a goal to become a state champion. Whatever happens tomorrow, I’ll be happy but I’ll definitely be happy for him if he can get it done tomorrow.”

Also for the city, Grand Island Senior High’s Alex Dzingle fell in his 152-pound semifinal match to Millard South’s Josiah Aburumuh 14-6.

Teammates Critian Cortez (132) and Hudson Oliver (182) survived the consolation rounds and will leave Omaha with medals as will Northwest’s Kaleb Keiper, who actually won three matches to get his medal.

Grand Island’s Justyce Hostetler and Zachary Pittman’s matches were not completed during presstime as was Northwest’s Victor Isele.

Be sure to check back on the Independent website for further updates on those matches.