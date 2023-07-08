Lucy Ghaifan had a ‘rollercoaster’ of a year, she said.

With all of the highs and lows of her senior year at Grand Island Central Catholic, Ghaifan said she learned some lessons along the way.

“This year really taught me how to be tough and strong and get through things and never take anything for granted,” Ghaifan said. “Winning state volleyball was my favorite part of senior year. Even though a lot of struggles happened, I still had a great senior year.”

For those reasons, Ghaifan is this year’s Paul Beranek Courage Award winner.

The award is named after long-time Ravenna coach Paul Beranek who passed away in December of 2015 after battling cancer for several years. It honors someone who has overcome a great obstacle to participate in athletics.

The year indeed started out well for Ghaifan, with the Crusaders capturing the Class C-1 state volleyball title.

GICC started the tournament by sweeping Kearney Catholic. The Crusaders then took down Minden in four sets in their semifinal. Lastly, they faced Gothenburg and again won in four sets to bring home the school’s 11th state championship. Ghaifan had 28 kills in the championship match.

“It made me really pumped,” she said. “It was really exciting, and I think our senior year was the right year to do it. I think we were all expecting it, and we had really high hopes. I feel like our volleyball team was really close, and we got along really well, and we always trusted each other. We deserved that win. I don’t know how to explain it, but it meant a lot.”

Then came along basketball season, where the troubled waters formed.

“In my 38 years of coaching, I don’t think I’ve ever had as much adversity in any single sport as we did this year,” GICC girls basketball coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Obviously, a lot of it revolved around Lucy.”

The adversity began in the middle of December, where for one week, nearly half the team came down with Influenza A, including Lucy.

GICC lost three in a row in that stretch, including a 40-27 loss to Lincoln Christian where Ghaifan tried to play through the fatigue. She went 1-for-8 from the field in that game, scoring five points.

“I’ve never felt that way before,” she said. “I felt very exhausted and like I couldn’t do anything. I felt bad for the team, so I tried to play the one game. It was okay, but I could just tell I wasn’t myself playing in that game.”

Ghaifan also dealt with nagging physical pain throughout the season which she played through.

“Both my left and my right achilles were strained at different points in the season,” she said. “I kind of just let that heal and took care of it and went to physical therapy for it. I also had some knee problems too with my tendonitis. I didn’t let it bother me throughout the season. I let it be on its own with treatment and stuff.”

Already dealing with challenges, on Jan. 23, the Ghaifan family suffered a tragedy when Ibrahim Gebeira, Lucy’s father, was killed in a shooting in Sudan where he was visiting family.

“The passing of my dad was very unexpected,” Ghaifan said. “I didn’t know how to react to it. Being at GICC, they’re very supportive and family-like. They helped me get through it. …It was very hard for our family obviously. We just trusted God and prayed about it and let him take over. We had to kind of move on because we couldn’t do anything about it.”

Mayfield said to him, Ghaifan’s faith and help from her GICC family helped her get through it.

“Her father was a devout Christian, and he was very vocal about their beliefs,” he said. “She really had to grow up fast. She went through a lot of things no one should have to go through. It hopefully allows her to understand there’s always people in the world in her life that are there to support. I think the big thing was that she had to be mentally strong, and I think she handled it as well as anybody could. She kept a lot inside too.

“It’s one of those things that’s very tragic and unfortunate, but we’ve also got to look at the positives in our life and what we got and try to move on with our life. It’s one of those things you’ll never recover from. When something in your life happens like the death of a friend or a family member, you never really get over it. You just deal with it. Lucy had dealt with it in her ways and gotten a lot of help and support from our school and her friends.”

On the basketball court, all of the adversity the team had throughout the season resulted in an up-and-down year that ended with a 59-56 loss in overtime to Minden in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 semifinal game.

“We couldn’t figure things out sometimes,” Ghaifan said. “We couldn’t finish games. It was a struggle. We had good players, we just didn’t put it together well. We should have done better than we did. We should have made it to state. Knowing Adams Central made the finals, and we beat them, we should have made it to state. It was rough, but we were still connected together. We weren’t expecting it, but it’s just something that happens. It just wasn’t our year.”

After basketball season, Ghaifan elected to take on a new challenge, competing in track and field for her first time rather than soccer as she had done in the past.

Ghaifan was a natural, finishing seventh at the state track meet in the shot put with a 38-1 1/4 throw. She also threw a career-best 39-6 at one time during the season.

She said track and field was different from basketball because instead of competing against other athletes, it felt more like she was competing against her own marks. In the end, Ghaifan said it’s what she needed.

“It was super fun being at the track meets with my friends,” she said. “I feel like just because of everything that happened with the passing, with soccer, we would have to play with Northwest, but I feel like doing track, I really needed my friends from school at the time, and it just felt better being around them.”

Mayfield, who coached the GICC throwers in shot put, said he saw Ghaifan’s maturity develop more throughout the spring.

“She really matured a lot in the track season,” he said. “She shot well and qualified for state throwing for us. She was just a joy to be around. She had a smile on her face every day. Came to practice and was very, very coachable. You never know, but I saw a lot of growth from her during the spring track season.”

Now as a GICC graduate, Ghaifan said she’s going through workouts with the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s women’s basketball team and enjoying college life.

“It’s way different than high school,” she said. “It’s like your job. You’re really focused on it. You have to be really passionate about it. Being in college is very fun and kind of free. College is way different than high school basketball. I really connected well with teammates here, and it’s a really nice environment. I really like it, and it’s been fun.”