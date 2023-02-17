Grand Island Central Catholic’s start was strong enough to fend off St. Paul’s fourth-quarter rally attempt as the Crusaders posted a 41-33 victory Friday on senior night.

The Crusaders built a 26-14 halftime lead and extended their advantage to 16 points twice in the third quarter. GICC had just two turnovers through three quarters and led 33-21 going into the final eight minutes.

“We looked good in the first half — got good inside-out action and guys were ready to shoot when they were open and stepping into the shots,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said. “I thought we moved the ball well. We only had one turnover in the first half, so things looked good for us in the early going.”

However, St. Paul’s trapping half-court pressure forced five GICC turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats scored six straight points off steals and layups by Espen Goettsche, Sam Wells and Sam Kramer to cut their deficit to 38-30 with 3:28 to play.

“It was a very physical ballgame all the way through, but I thought in the last five minutes, our kids really reached down, got a little bit extra and came after it,” St. Paul coach Bob Fuller said. “I thought maybe our pressure got to them a little bit there in the fourth quarter, but GICC has a good ballclub, and they’re well-coached. They’re fundamentally sound and were able to do what they needed to do to win.”

GICC’s Bowdie Fox halted St. Paul’s run with a driving basket inside, putting his team ahead 40-30 with 2:57 left. Ishmael Nadir added a free-throw with 33 seconds to go, giving the Crusaders a 41-30 lead.

Martinez said his squad needed to be more aggressive against St. Paul’s pressure.

“I think we had guys wide open up the floor and we were kind of holding the ball and waiting for the trap to come to us, rather than being a little more offensive-minded and looking up the floor,” Martinez said. “We had guys that were open for some potentially easy baskets, and we could maybe have stretched the lead there instead of letting St. Paul get back into it.

“It’s also a little easier said than done, when you have two defenders coming at you and you don’t want to turn it over. We were maybe just being a little too cautious.”

Ishmael Nadir had 10 points and four assists and Thomas Birch scored 10 points, hitting 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range to lead GICC (9-13). Fox added nine points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots for the Crusaders, who closed the regular season by winning four of their last five games.

Wells paced St. Paul (8-11) with 10 points. Espen Goettsche and Christopher Thomas each had six points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats, including a combined nine offensive boards between them.

Eight of Wells’ points came in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with one second left.

“We did a really good job on Wells for most of the game and he does a bulk of their scoring,” Martinez said. “Where they hurt us was (Goettsche) and (Thomas) getting some offensive rebounds and putbacks. We had that in the scouting report that when the ball gets driven or the shot goes up on the backboard, you can’t walk to the rim because they’re really good rebounders and we needed to make better contact with them and box them out.

“Credit to those two guys for getting St. Paul some points when they were having a tough time scoring in half court.”

Prior to the game, GICC honored seniors Riley Chrastil, Jacob Stegman, Nadir and Fox.

“They’re just really good kids and really to be around every day,” Martinez said of the Crusaders’ seniors. “Earlier in the year when we were 5-12, if someone had walked into the gym during a practice and saw us for the first time and had no idea about our record or the type of season that we were having, you’d probably see their positive attitudes and think that we were more like an 18-3 team.

“I think that’s a credit to our kids. They never got too down on themselves to the point where they weren’t ready to go each and every day.”

GICC 41, St. Paul 33

ST. PAUL (8-11)

Gage Sack 2-3 1-2 6, Sam Wells 4-14 0-0 10, Bryce Knapp 0-3 0-0 0, Espen Goettsche 3-8 0-2 6, Christopher Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Sam Kramer 2-2 0-0 5, Zandyn Weller 0-0 0-0 0, John Placke 0-3 0-0 0, Braxton Heater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 1-4 33.

GICC (9-13)

Ishmael Nadir 3-6 4-6 10, Thomas Liban 2-6 0-1 5, Thomas Birch 3-5 1-2 10, Jacob Stegman 3-7 0-0 7, Bowdie Fox 3-7 3-3 9, Jack Alberts 0-3 0-0 0, Colton Mehring 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-35 8-12 41.

St. Paul; 8; 6; 7; 12—33

GICC; 15; 11; 7; 8—41

3-point goals—SP 4-11 (Sack 1-1, Wells 2-9, Kramer 1-1), GICC 5-13 (Nadir 0-1, Liban 1-2, Birch 3-4, Stegman 1-2, Fox 0-1, Alberts 0-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—SP 29 (Goettsche 9, Thomas 9), GICC 19 (Fox 7). Assists—SP 7 (Thomas 3), GICC 8 (Nadir 4). Turnovers—SP 14, GICC 7. Total fouls—SP 15, GICC 9. Technicals—None. A—NA.