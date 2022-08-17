GICC striving on improving each week

Grand Island Central Catholic cross country coach Phou Manivong wants the runners to focus on one thing during the season.

That’s improvement from last year.

“I always emphasize that because I want our runners to be better than what they were from last year, and from the previous week,” Manoving said. “That comes down to offseason stuff. We start from June all the way through the first week of August. I thought the kids did a good job of that this year.”

Both teams will be young this season. The boys return three letterwinners while the girls have two.

George Pilsl, Victor Castellanos and Thomas Armstrong are the runners returning for the boys.

Zack Corey and Thomas Birch are the newcomers.

Pilsl was a few spots away from being a state qualifier. Manivong said he sees Pilsl being a leader for the Crusaders.

“I think George will make an impact this season and will lead the way for the boys,” he said. “He put in the time this summer and has been working hard in being more consistent. He really had a great summer and now he has experience from last season to carry some positive momentum.

“I think Thomas (Armstrong) is a kid that will continue to improve. And I think Zach Corey and Thomas Birch will be great additions for us.”

Allison Haney and Glenda Ramirez are the returning letterwins, while Catilina Chavez will be the newcomer.

“Allison and Glenda will be our most experienced girls returning as we lost a couple of seniors from last year and consistent,” Manoving said. “Alison is a girl that always comes to practice ready to work and Glenda will be a runner that continue to get better for us. They’ll continue to push each other during the season.”

Manoving said mental toughness and self confidence are always two topics that runners need to handle well to have a successful season and this year’s squad will be no different.

“Mental toughness and self confidence go hand in hand. If you can mentality get through the hard workouts or competition when you are tired when you aren’t feeling the best, you have to decide what you are going to do to get through that,” Manivong said. “Your self confidence just builds up, knowing that they can do it.”

The Crusaders will compete in the Northwest Vince Zavala Invite Aug. 26 at Ryder Park.

Heartland Lutheran has three runners out this season

The Heartland Lutheran cross country teams will have three competitors out this season.

The girls will have two runners with one letterwinner. Hannah Meyer is the lone returnee for the Red Hornets, while Whitney Wissing will be the newcomer.

Freshman Colton Zehendner will be the lone boy out for Heartland Lutheran.

The Red Hornets will compete in the Northwest Vince Zavala Invite Aug. 26 at Ryder Park.