GICC to meet Centennial in C2-8 subdistrict final

The Broncos (17-5) led 20-7 early in the second quarter after they completed their 8-0 spurt.

“We got off to a good start,” Centennial coach Cameron Scholl said. “Last Friday in our last regular-season game (against Wilber-Clatonia) we were awful in the first half, so it was good to see. We kind of emphasized that.

“We attacked the basket the way we wanted to. They aren’t big inside, so we thought maybe we could do that. ...Overall we did a really good job of executing what we wanted to for about 30 minutes of the basketball game.”

It was the type of start the Cardinals (15-7) didn’t want to see.

“They jumped out on us right away, and they can do such a good job of controlling the ball,” Cardinals coach Kelan Buhr said. “You want to start every game well. We did not tonight. We kept fighting, and I’m proud of that, but we’d like to have that first quarter back for sure.”

The Cardinals cut it to six points on three different occasions but got no closer. They got within seven in the final 90 seconds when Centennial struggled while committing eight of its 13 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Scholl said the Broncos are used to responding when teams try to come back against them.