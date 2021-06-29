GICC wins Class C NSAA Cup for third time in four years

The Crusader boys scored 50 points for winning the Class C-2 boys state basketball title, while scoring 45 points for their Class C state track and field runner-up finish.

The girls tennis team added 40 points with a third-place finish at state meet, and another 27.5 points for finishing in a fifth-place tie at state softball. They then added another 22.5 points for qualifying to the girls state basketball tournament.

In addition, GICC got 35 points for the Grand Island boys swimming team’s fourth-place finish due to a they co-op with the Islanders. They also scored 35 points for their fourth-place finish at the boys state tennis meet and another 25 points on their sixth-place finish at the boys state golf meet. As part of the Northwest’s boys state soccer team, GICC also scored 22.5 points.

The journalism team finished fifth overall at the state meet, which netted 30 points for their accomplishments.

Ross said he thought another NSAA Cup was possible, especially after the fall sports season.

“We talked about it but don’t make it a big deal,” Ross said. “After the success of the fall sports, we knew we had a chance because of what we knew what was coming up as we knew we were going to score points well in the winter and spring sports.”