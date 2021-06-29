GICC wins Class C NSAA Cup for third time in four years

The Class C NSAA Cup is going to a familiar place once more: the trophy case at Grand Island Central Catholic.
For the second straight season — and the third time in four years — the Crusaders won the Nebraska School Activities Association honor with 452.5 points, 130 points ahead of runner-up Columbus Scotus.
“We had a very good year overall,” GICC Activities Director Dick Ross said. “The kids performed well in all of their activities, and the coaches did a great job of leading them.”
The Crusaders won the boys division with 317.5 points, while the girls finished second behind Lincoln Lutheran.
The NSAA Cup recognizes the most successful activities programs in the state. Winners are determined by a point system based on participation in NSAA education-based activities and performance in state championship events within each division and class. Music, which does not have a state-level event, earns points based on participation at the district music contest.
The boys and girls competitions in each class earns both participation and performance points from their respective activities. In the All-School Division, schools receive participation points for each of its NSAA registered programs, and additional points for placing in NSAA Championship events.
All schools finishing in the top eight positions (plus any ties) in a State Championship event receive points. In activities involving cooperative agreements, each of the schools in the cooperative will earn the points for that respective event providing they have at least one student participating on the cooperative varsity team.
The Crusader boys scored 50 points for winning the Class C-2 boys state basketball title, while scoring 45 points for their Class C state track and field runner-up finish.
The girls tennis team added 40 points with a third-place finish at state meet, and another 27.5 points for finishing in a fifth-place tie at state softball. They then added another 22.5 points for qualifying to the girls state basketball tournament.
In addition, GICC got 35 points for the Grand Island boys swimming team’s fourth-place finish due to a they co-op with the Islanders. They also scored 35 points for their fourth-place finish at the boys state tennis meet and another 25 points on their sixth-place finish at the boys state golf meet. As part of the Northwest’s boys state soccer team, GICC also scored 22.5 points.
The journalism team finished fifth overall at the state meet, which netted 30 points for their accomplishments.
Ross said he thought another NSAA Cup was possible, especially after the fall sports season.
“We talked about it but don’t make it a big deal,” Ross said. “After the success of the fall sports, we knew we had a chance because of what we knew what was coming up as we knew we were going to score points well in the winter and spring sports.”
The Crusaders won the Cup while competing in one of the toughest conferences in the state. With GICC and Scotus going 1-2 in the overall standings, David City Aquinas was third with 315 points, while Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian took fifth and sixth. Kearney Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia were eighth and ninth overall.
“That tells you how tough our conference is,” Ross said. “Seven of the 10 schools in the overall standings were in our conference, and Lincoln Lutheran wins the girls cup and we were second.”
The area found success in the Class C standings.
Adams Central finished seventh with 262.5 points. In the girls standings, St. Cecilia tied for fourth with Crofton, with 175 points. In the boys standings, Adams Central was fourth with 200 points, while Burwell was close behind with 195 points.
In Class B, Northwest finished fifth overall with 440 points — the girls finished fifth with 275 points and the boys took sixth with 252.5 points.
Also in Class B, Hastings was seventh overall with 325 points, while Aurora was eighth with 302.5 points. Most of those points came from the boys division; Aurora scored 245 points, while Hastings was ninth with 235.