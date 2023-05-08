It’s been a while, but the Grand Island Cup is going back to Grand Island Central Catholic.

For the first time since 2018, the Crusaders claimed the City Cup Monday at Riverside Golf Club.

Under the cup scoring system, GICC won the title with a 366, while Grand Island Senior High was second with a 311 and Northwest was third with a 296.

Golfing in groups of three, whoever won each hole was awarded five points. Second place earned three points and third got one. If the top two are tied, first and second each were awarded four points with third getting one. If there’s a tie for second, the last two were both rewarded two points while the first got five. Each golfer received three points if they all shot the same score on a hole.

“It’s all about points, and in this tournament, you can have a high number and still be able to compete for the cup,” GICC coach Craig Rupp said. “It’s a fun tournament for the three schools to take part in. We had some kids play pretty well today.”

Under the match-play scoring system, GICC’s Jack Alberts was the overall winner with a 71, eight points better than GISH’s Prestin Vilai and teammate Joe Messere, who both fired a 63.

Rupp said he’s gaining confidence after finishing eighth with a 77 in the Centennial Conference Meet this past Saturday.

“He’s coming off a great performance in Columbus, and he backed it up with a great performance here,” Rupp said. “He’s gaining confidence every meet. With him being a freshman, he still has a long way to go.”

Bowdie Fox fired a 62 for the Crusaders, while Jacob Stegman and Kyle Kelly came with a 61 and 60, respectively.

GISH coach Jimmy Rash gave credit to Alberts.

“That was really the turning point of the scoring because everything else was pretty tight,” Rash said. “He had a great day for them.”

If the tournament was scored in a normal stroke system, Vilai would have been the overall champion with a 75, which would have been one stroke better than Fox and three strokes better than Alberts.

Under the match-play scoring, Luke Ellis came in with a 58, while Drew Haith had a 51. Bode Albers fired a 49, Nathan Kosmicki shot a 47 and Malik Hansen scored a 43.

Rash said he thought played OK.

“I think we did pretty good, even though you always hope they do better,” Rash said. “We always see the potential that they have. I felt everything was pretty tight, but GICC just had a great day today.”

Cole Martin led the Vikings with a 59, while Dane Martin scored a 56 and Ryan Kelly fired a 52. Kanyon Shada fired a 50, Zach Fausch came in with a 42 and Myles Eriksen shot a 37.

Viking coach Alex Hull said he didn’t think the Vikings played badly, considering that Northwest would have fired a 356 in a normal tournament with Eriksen would have led the way with an 85 and Cole Martin would have had an 87.

“There were some positives today,” he said. “The kids learned a lot of things out there. Myles shot an 85 and (I) was happy to see Cole fired an 87. A 356 actually would have been a great day for us.”

Both GICC and Northwest will take part in the Tri-City Invite at Indianhead Golf Club Tuesday, while the Islanders will be in the Norfolk Invite Friday.