The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team are in the middle of a busy week.

The Crusaders don’t seem to mind.

After opening the week with a 9-0 win over Ogallala on Monday, GICC came right back to win its home invite Tuesday.

In the process, the Crusaders won two of the four divisions to take the meet with 21 points, while Hastings was second with 13.

GICC coach James Lowry said he was happy to see the Crusaders start the week well. He added that GICC needs a week like this for a chance to get more matches in because of having some tournaments called because of weather.

“The girls played well. I saw a lot of good things out there today,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “The main thing is that we need matches, and I’m sure every coach in the state will tell you that. It’s just thankful that the weather paid off for us today because it wasn’t looking good for us to get this meet in.”

The two champions for the Crusaders included Arushi Birthi, who went 4-0 to win No. 2 singles, while the duo of Carolyn Maser and Tristyn Hedman teamed together to go 4-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Birthi was dominant in her wins as she won her matches by 8-1 scores. Maser and Hedman won their first two matches by 8-0 scores before getting by their two matches.

Ayonya Birthi went 3-1 to take second at No. 1 singles, while Maddie Weyers and Avery Kelly teamed together to go 3-1 for runner-up honors at No. 2 doubles.

Birthi’s lone loss came to Hastings’ Keira Erickson, who won the match 8-3. Weyers and Kelly fell to Ogallala’s Graci Murhenke and Emily VanBorkum 9-8 (7-3) for their only loss of the tournament.

Lowry said he liked what he saw from the Crusaders.

“Those teams (No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles) have been playing well all year,” Lowry said. “But from top to bottom, I was happy with everybody. I really like how our team is really coming together and pulling for everybody, even for the JV kids. It’s really fun to be around these kids.”

GICC has a day off, then will head to the Hastings Invite on Thursday.

Lowry said he’s excited to see what the Crusaders can do and feels like they are heading in the right direction, even though they can still get better in some areas.

“It’s just another chance for us to get some matches in and a chance to compete,” Lowry said. “I saw some things that we can build on, but I really liked the effort and the improvement that they are showing. We still need to get better at some little things, but I think they are executing those things a little better now that we are getting matches in.”

Grand Island CC Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 21, Hastings 13, Adams Central 11, Ogallala 10, Hastings St. Cecilia 5.

Champions

No. 1 singles – Keire Erickson, Hastings

No. 2 singles – Arushi Birthi, Grand Island CC

No. 1 doubles – Carolyn Maser/Tristyn Hedman, Grand Island CC

No. 2 doubles – Graci Murhenke/Emily VanBorkum, Ogallala