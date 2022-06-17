GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: So many words describe St. Paul's Olivia Poppert as an athlete

St. Paul volleyball and track and field coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks had a lot of words to describe Olivia Poppert.

Leader, competitive, coachable, driven, socialable, gym rat and plenty more.

All of those words describe how Poppert was successful in the sports she did, especially her senior year.

She was named the All-Heartland Super Squad volleyball captain, was a member of the All-Heartland Super Squad girls basketball squad and finished fourth in the discus during the state track meet last May.

Koehn-Fairbanks said there’s a few reasons why there are so many words to describe Poppert.

“She’s been around sports her whole life, and she puts the time in whatever she does,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “When you can get somebody that’s that talented and if they can also listen to coaches, take direction and not take it personally, you knew you had a good student. She knew she didn’t know everything and she always came ready to work hard and get better.”

For her achievements, Poppert was named the Independent girls athlete of the year. She is the first St. Paul girls athlete to win the honor since Jennifer Warner won it in 1992.

Poppert said the one word that would describe herself would be competitive for a simple reason.

“I just don’t like to lose,” Poppert said. “I’ve always liked to win in everything, ever since I was little.”

Koehn-Fairbanks agreed with that statement because that’s what he saw that almost everyday from Poppert.

“She wanted to win in everything — not just games. She wanted to win every drill in practice,” he said. “She was so driven to win.”

Poppert, a four-year starting setter, was one of two players returning who saw significiant time from the 2020 squad that finished 34-1 and state runner-up for the second-straight season.

The setter finished with 758 assists, including 94 kills with a .445 hitting efficiency, 42 blocks, 36 aces and 170 digs, helping lead them to a 28-6 record before falling to Gothenburg in the Class C-1, District 8 final.

Koehn-Fairbanks said Poppert was a player that made players better around her.

“She’s been our floor captain for four years and was in charge of the court, even when she had some good players ahead of her when she was a freshman. She never acted like a freshman,” Koehn-Fairbanks. “Then as a senior, we just returned two girls back who saw a lot of playing time. Her leadership and talent kept us good until the other girls developed. She bought us some time to allow the other players to get better and compete well on varsity.”

Poppert said she knew it would take time before St. Paul would become the team she knew the Wildcats were going to be.

“I just had to trust myself and my technique and training, but also trusting my teammates to get it done,” Poppert said. “Volleyball just came natural to me, plus I knew Mr. Koehn-Fairbanks would think of something.”

St. Paul girls basketball coach Rick Peters had another word for Poppert — versatile.

He said that’s because she could play any position on the court. During her senior year, that versatility allowed Poppert to average an area-best 17.8 points per game and 9.1 rebounds in helping the Wildcats reach the state tournament for the second time in three years.

“That was probably her greatest assist,” Peters said. “She can play inside or outside, forward, guard, you name it. She could bring the ball down if we had to and she could post up just as easily.”

Poppert said she felt a little more pressure during basketball than in volleyball. Mostly because she was one of two seniors returning from the previous year. She said she definitely felt it in the Class C-1, District 7 final when the Wildcats defeated Columbus Scotus 42-35 in overtime.

“We lost a lot of seniors from the year before and we were unexperienced. We didn’t have a lot of players who saw a lot of varsity,” Poppert said. “Amber (Kosmciki) and I were really the only ones that played at state when we were sophomores. I really felt that during district finals because I really wanted us to finish our season at the state tournament so bad and we did.”

Then came track and field.

Poppert finished her high school career at the state track meet where she finished fourth in the discus at 126-10. That improved her finish by four spots from the previous year.

“I’m happy to get another medal. I don’t think I threw my best, but it still got me fourth,” Poppert said.

Poppert went from 123-11 from her junior year to 137-4 during her senior year.

“She came to practice everyday and worked hard. She kept trying to perfect her discus spin and get a few more feet,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “She did that as she improved this year by over 10 feet. “

Poppert was definitely well-known at St. Paul, which allowed Koehn-Fairbanks to use a little more words to describe Poppert.

“She’s been the poster girl of St. Paul athletics for four years. Some teams would walk into the gym and they would say ‘there’s Olivia Poppert,’ Koehn-Fairbanks said. “People knew who she was, and we’ll definitely miss her presence on the floor. I’m sure there were times where teams were intimidated because of Olivia in whatever sport it was.

“And she’s friendly to everybody. She talks to everybody and gets along with everybody. She’s friends with so many people.”

Sports is not in the cards in college for Poppert. She will be going to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to study in special education and elementary education.

Koehn-Fairbanks said he sees Poppert doing very well in that as well as being a great coach someday if she decides to do that.

“She’s going to do well in whatever she does. I would expect her to coach sometime during the future and she will be very successful in that,” he said.

Poppert said not everything was perfect, but she said she felt the things that happened were a great way for her to end her senior year at St. Paul.

“It wasn’t our norm for volleyball but we still made it to substate which is a great accomplishment, and we made it to state in basketball, and we had a number of state qualifiers in track and field,” Poppert said. “It was still a pretty successful for us.”

