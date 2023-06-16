No matter the sport, Avyn Urbanski was going to find a way to make something happen.

It didn’t matter the setting whether it was for herself or for the team.

During a softball game while playing center field, Urbanski backed up all the way to the fence, reached over and caught the ball as it was going over.

And at the state track meet during the 200 final this past season, she dove at the finish line to secure a second-place finish and ended up with a scrape on her shoulder.

Northwest softball coach Mitch Sadd said it’s those kinds of efforts as why Urbanski was a determined athlete.

“She’s just driven in everything she does,” Sadd said. “Anything she’ll do, she’ll succeed because she works so hard all the time. And she’ll go out and give you everything you need, especially when it’s that time to shine.”

That determination helped Urbanski have a successful 2022-23 school year. She was a member of the Vikings’ first-ever state championship squad in softball. Urbanski helped the girls basketball team to a district final finish and finished her final track and field season with three medals from the state meet.

For her accomplishments, Urbanski is the 2022-23 Grand Island Independent girls athlete of the year.

Urbanski said her senior season was a success.

“The softball season was a huge success with finishing with our first-ever state championship,” Urbanski said. “We had a good run in basketball for such a young team and in track, I definitely exceeded my expectations.”

Urbanski’s speed was a factor in her success, especially in softball, both offensively and defensively.

While batting .481 with 52 hits, 42 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 10 home runs as the Viking leadoff hitter, Urbanski was lethal when she got on base as she had 31 stolen bases and was caught only once during the season.

Sadd said her speed was what made her a good softball player, not just on base but also playing defense at center field as she had a .947 fielding percentage.

“If we got her on, there was no stopping on the bases,” Sadd said. “She was so fast that a single easily turned into a double. And on defense, she covered the field so much. When she took off running, there wasn’t a ball she wasn’t going to get to, just like on the home run ball.”

Urbanski said there were times in the past where she put a lot of pressure on herself. This season, she said she felt a lot more relaxed especially since it was her last year playing softball.

“I was taking more risks and letting myself play loose and have fun because it’s my last year,” Urbanski said. “That helped me make a lot more bigger plays in the bigger moments.”

The Vikings went to the state tournament with a 29-3 record. Northwest went 4-0 to capture the state championship.

Urbanski said she knew the Vikings were going to be one of the teams to beat when the season got under way and it was a goal for them to win a state championship.

“We all had the same goal so coming into practice everyday, we all knew what we wanted and what we needed to do to get there,” Urbanski said. “We had a lot of high expectations, and that’s why we were able to make it happen.”

Urbanski’s speed definitely showed during the track season.

She ran 12.05 in the 100 and 25.06 in the 200 during the Norris Invite in the second outdoor meet of the season. Those times put her on the Independent All-Time All-Area leaders. The 100 times is No. 1, while the 200 time is No. 3.

That start at the Norris Invite was enough to give her confidence for the rest of the season. She finished second in both the 100 and 200 and helped the 400 relay team to a third-place finish at the state meet. In the 100 and 200, Urbanski finished second to Bennington’s Kennedy Wade, who set state records in the two events.

Urbanski finished her career with nine state medals. That includes being a member of the 400 relay team that set a Class B state record of 48.12 in the 2022 state meet.

Urbanski said she had trained, all offseason but she was unsure about how her senior year in track was going to go.

“I knew there was going to be improvement but the sprinters in Class B was so stacked. I just didn’t know where I stacked up against those good sprinters,” she said. “There really were some top notch athletes, including Wade.”

Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said he wasn’t surprised to see her have those times.

“She sets a goal in her mind and she’s going to do everything in her power to try and accomplish that goal,” Harrington said. “She has so much compassion with how she approaches athletics. She is so determined to make herself better. She walks the walk.”

Coaches also said Urbanski’s leadership was always valuable. That was evident during basketball season.

She was one of three seniors on a squad that finished 10-15 but finished as the Class B, District 2 runner-up, falling to eventual state runner-up Omaha Skutt.

Urbansk led Northwest with 8.3 points per game, while averaging 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

NW coach Derek Lindsey said Urbanski was a good leader to the younger players.

“The players always looked to her on how to do things, when to do things and what it looks like,” he said. “And when she was on the sidelines, she was always supporting her teammates and helping coach them up as well.”

While Urbanski, who will attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha to compete in track and field, said she felt her senior year was a success, she said that would not have been possible without her coaches, her teammates and her parents.

“I want to say thank you to all of them, because they made me the athlete that I am today, and I wouldn’t have had the success that I did at Northwest with all of them,” she said.