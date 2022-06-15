 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Berndt helps sustain successful Hastings St. Cecilia teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Berndt

(Independent/Josh Salmon)

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Greg Berndt holds the Class C-2 girls state championship trophy the Hawkettes won last March. Berndt is the 2022 Grand Island Independent girls coach of the year after guiding St. Cecilia to its third state title in four years.

Not a sprint.

Not a mile, 5K or even a half-marathon.

Hastings St. Cecilia’s girls basketball coach Greg Berndt looked at this year’s season as a full 28-game marathon.

Berndt’s mindset makes sense after already leading the Hawkettes to three state finals and two titles in the past three seasons.

His mindset this year paid off, and it’s why Berndt is the Independent’s 2021-2022 girls coach of the year.

St. Cecelia won 40-38 over Bridgeport, a team that will likely have two future D-I college basketball players, in last year’s Class C-2 girls basketball championship. The Hawkettes got their third trophy in four seasons and a special senior group got to go out on top.

“That senior class is the most decorated we’ve had in school history, making it to four state final appearances four years in a row,” Berndt said. “It was a great way to finish off what has been an awesome career for those four seniors.”

It was Berndt’s sixth season as the girls’ coach. Before that, he was an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball team for four seasons.

He said getting to watch the girls’ program up close helped him continue adding to the ground work that had already been developed.

“I was lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to become the head coach, and I kind of had an idea what we could do to maybe sustain success,” Berndt said. “Obviously, you need great kids and great athletes, and we’ve definitely had those.”

While the Hawkettes finished 26-2, they had a tough five-game stretch starting with a hard-fought, double overtime win against Grand Island Central Catholic in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals.

After defeating the Crusaders, St. Cecilia won against Lincoln Lutheran, a team that finished as the Class C-1 state runner-up, in the championship game by 12 points. 

The Hawkettes then lost to their cross-town rival Adams Central on the road, beat the Warriors again at home but lost to Grand Island Central Catholic on the road in their next three games. Both Adams Central and GICC both made the state semifinals in their classes. 

Berndt said it was an “extremely difficult stretch” that ended up helping them in the long run.

“Probably a little fatigue there towards the end season like there are most years,” Berndt said. “If anything, it probably just refocused us.”

Berndt’s system features a lot of inside-out 3-point shooting. He said that while this year’s team wasn’t a deep rotation, having four seniors who knew his system thoroughly helped them not get rattled in big situations.

One of the seniors, UNK commit Bailey Kissinger, started on varsity her freshman year. The other three came into this year’s season ready to go. Berndt said the seniors’ experiences as freshmen helped them become the three-time champions they are, something he didn’t imagine back then.

“I think this year’s group really benefited from seeing those older girls when they were freshmen and sophomores, and what it looks like to be a tight knit team and what it takes to win,” Berndt said. “I think that was the big factor. To say that we were going to do what we did the last four years four years ago, any coach would take that in a heartbeat.”

Time and time again, Berndt deflected credit for St. Cecilia’s success and instead gave it to this year’s four seniors: Kissinger, Addie Kirkegaard, Erin Sheehy and Shaye Butler.

Berndt described Kissinger as an extremely competitive, hard worker who would lead her teammates and find that next gear to win. He said Concordia volleyball commit Kirkegaard provided a needed presence, protecting the rim with her 6-foot-2 frame.

Berndt also said Butler, who battled through a knee injury a couple seasons ago, hit some big-time buckets in their championship match, while Sheehy would do anything he asked of her and “was a nightmare for a lot of guards in this state” on defense.

“When you look back at it, it seems surreal but these kids have done it before,” Berndt said about this year’s championship. “They kind of understood what it takes to win and they seem to rise to the occasion when the lights are the brightest.”

Berndt is also St. Cecilia’s boys golf coach. After qualifying for the state tournament as a team last season, Berndt had three players return.

Senior Luke Landgren made it back to the state qualifying field this year.

“It was a pretty rainy couple of days in Columbus at the state meet, but I was really proud of the fact that being a senior, he got to cap it off by going to the state tournament,” Berndt said. “Maybe he didn’t play to his expectations but at the end of the day, you look back and to be a part of that state field is a pretty special thing.”

St. Cecilia athletic director Clint Head said what makes Berndt a great coach and deserving of being the Independent’s girls coach of the year is just his hard work ethic.

“He doesn’t shy away from work,” Head said. “He really knows his X’S and O’s in basketball, and he puts a lot of effort and energy into the program, and he’s seen the results of that.”

Independent girls coach of the year

2022 — Greg Berndt, Hastings St. Cecilia

2021 — Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow

2020 — Matt Koehn-Fairbanks, St. Paul

2019 — Russ Moerer, Northwest

2018 — Diane Rouzee, Northwest

2017 — Nancy Lockmon, Giltner

2016 — Tom Dickey, Boone Central/Newman Grove

2015 — Pat Hoblyn, Ansley-Litchfield

2014 — Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia

2013 — Mike Herzberg, Northwest

2012 — Kelli Jeffries, Grand Island

2011 — Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic

2010 — Dave Gee, Northwest

2009 — Kurt Polt, Giltner

2008 — Scott and Nancy Cowgill, Grand Island

2007 — Jeff Stern, Grand Island

2006 — Jeff Thober, Ravenna

2005 — Kevin Bartlett, Grand Island

2004 — Diane Rouzee, Northwest

2003 — Darin Nichols, Broken Bow

2002 — Diane Torson, Hampton

2001 — Jody Gavers, Central City

2000 — Kathy Mettenbrink, Centura

1999 — Bill Root, Giltner

1998 — Lana Wilken, Aurora

1997 — Ron Haden, Gary Rath, Aurora

1996 — Jody Gavers, Central City

1995 — Diane Rouzee, Northwest

1994 — Joan Reznicek, Northwest

1993 — Don Walford, Clarks

1992 — Tom Schacht, St. Paul

1991 — Steve Wadsworth, Doniphan

1990 — Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia

1989 — Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic

1988 — Max Murray, Ord

1987 — Larry Bleach, Gibbon

1986 — Jerry Hawley, Wood River

1985 — Bill Root, Giltner

1984 — Alan VanCura, Hastings St. Cecilia

1983 — Vicki Vannier, Wheeler Central

1982 — Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic

1981 — Pat Hoblyn, Ansley

1980 — Dave Vondra, Grand Island

1979 — Ed Bills, Grand Island

