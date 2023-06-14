Mitch Sadd has been around the Northwest softball program for a long time.

After years of being an assistant coach for the Vikings, he took over as head coach in 2020.

“Back when Jake (Jacob Ritzdorf) decided not to take it, (Former Northwest athletic director) Mike Sorensen came up to me and said ‘hey, we need to talk.’ I was kind of scared,” Sadd said. “I didn’t know if I did something wrong because I hadn’t heard if Jake had given it up at that time. He called me into the office and said Jake stepped down and said we want to offer you the position. I thought about it for a little while and ended up taking it over.”

The move worked out for Northwest.

Under the leadership of Sadd, the Vikings have made the state softball tournament the past three seasons. Each year, Northwest has gone farther and farther in the tournament before finally culminating in their first state softball championship in school history this past fall. The Vikings defeated Elkhorn 3-1 to claim the Class B title.

For their historic season, Sadd is the 2022-23 Independent girls coach of the year.

“That first year of me being head coach, all we had to do was get them to buy into our program,” Sadd said. “We always told them that ‘we’ll give you the tools. Just buy into the program, and we’ll get you where you need to go.’ …We had great success and got into the state tournament. …Once they finally got into that and saw the state tournament and what you could do every year, it was just a tradition then. We work very, very hard whether it’s in-season or out-of-season to be where we need to be.”

Sadd said he knew Northwest (33-3) would have the chance to have a great season, but it didn’t start off so well. The Vikings lost 8-2 in their first game to Hastings. He said even though it was a loss, it wasn’t a bad thing.

“We knew we had a good team going into the fall after watching them all summer long,” he said. “We had Ava (Laurent) on the mound, and we knew that she was very strong and dominant, but we also knew even if they hit it, we had the defense able to do everything we needed to do. Probably one of the best defenses I’ve ever had. Minimal errors and minimal everything. All the way around, we were a very solid team. And then hitting wise, I knew we had a dominant hitting squad. …

“The girls saw the preseason rankings come out, and we had the let down at Hastings and fell on our faces and lost that ball game. To me, I think that was one of the best things to happen to us. It kind of opened their eyes that you can’t just go through the motions to win ball games. You have to do everything right to win them. After that, we never lost to another Class B team. We lost to those two Class A teams and then finished the year not getting beat again.”

Sadd all year said he believed the key to the season was getting his players to believe they had the capability to win it all. Winning 8-0 against the same Hastings team in the Class B, Subdistrict 8 tournament in Grand Island, Sadd said that’s when he felt their confidence in themselves changed.

“It was just an everyday grind to believe that we could do it and I think after beating Hastings in the subdistrict, it was a huge deal when Ava struck out Sammy (Schmidt),” he said. “I could see Ava jumping up and down and I think at that time, everyone bought in and thought ‘heck yes. We got a chance and let’s go win it.’ We had never beaten them in that subdistrict. We always had to go down to Hastings. We had never beaten them there, so I think that was a huge momentum builder.”

The road to a championship wasn’t without a little adversity for Northwest, either. After defeating Seward 8-0 in the first game, the Vikings squeaked past Wahoo later on opening day, winning 4-3 when Talia Bandt scored on a Warrior error.

“Against Wahoo, we started out pretty hot,” Sadd said. “We came out and scored those runs. I kept telling the girls ‘do not let down. They’ve got a good ball squad.’ I think that’s kind of what we did. We let off the gas and let them back in it. We got into that last inning, and I saw who was up to bat. We had a base to give, so I walked her to get to the next one because we had struck out the next one twice. It was a no-brainer to go after her. That’s how we got after that one.”

Northwest followed the Wahoo game by defeating Blair 6-5 on Thursday to advance to championship Friday. The Vikings trailed 5-0 in the early going before coming back to get the victory.

“I scouted them out for so long to know where they (Blair) were at,” Sadd said. “The big thing in that game, I kept telling my girls to get us to the fifth inning, and we’ll be fine. They didn’t know what to think at that point because they didn’t know how much I scouted these teams. In that fifth inning, we scored four, and they’re all looking at me like ‘how do you know this stuff?’

“I knew in every game that girl pitched that by the fifth inning, that girl was done. Her velocity was gone, and her control was not good. We got there and scored those, and we scored the next one in the next inning to go ahead. Once again, we had the best hitter up with two outs, and I put her on base to go after that next one. Grace Baasch makes that catch and sends us into the championship game.”

Sadd said he “loves” scouting players and teams. As in the Blair game, he believes it can be the deciding factor in a game.

“I really do,” he said. “I don’t want to give out that trade secret because I don’t want people to stop. That whole state tournament, I don’t know if I slept three or four hours those whole three days because at night when I got home, I’d start getting on scouting reports and looking up girls, and I always had it written down. Throughout that whole state tournament, with Ava being as dominant as she was, we still had to place the ball where we needed it.”

Even after eight months, Sadd said the feeling of winning the state championship is still indescribable.

“Did I ever think we would see that? I don’t know if I thought we ever would,” he said. “I wish I could find the statistic that tells you how many girls get to live that state championship. I’m sure someone out there has it, but it has to be few and far between. For the kids to go back to their class reunions and be able to say ‘we were state champs’ means a great deal.

“When I was sitting on the bucket and Ava pitched that last pitch and the girl swung, a lot of it was a weight lifted. Anybody that knows me knows I don’t do it for the recognition. I don’t do it for the trophies. I do it for the kids and my players are who I do it all for. It was a relief. It all set it with all the fun and excitement. It’s something I hope I’ll live again because it was an amazing feeling.”