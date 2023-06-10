The girls came through for the Blue squad during the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star dual.

The dual featured eight matches for the girls, and the Blue went 7-1 during those matches. Six of those wins came with bonus points, including five pins.

That helped the Blue squad come away with a 40-21 victory during the All-Star dual Saturday at Northwest High School.

Lexington’s Kalli Sutton, Seward’s Amy Sistek, Omaha Skutt’s Nella Dolan, Amherst’s Reagan Galloway and Pierce’s Jaycee Bruns all recorded pins.

Blue coach Adam Tranmer of Winnebago said those pins were huge.

“That pretty much determined the dual right there,” he said. “The matchups were just awesome, and we thought a few of them were going to be toss up matches.”

In the first girls match, Sutton fell behind Pierce’s Isabelle Skrdla 5-0 in the first period before putting her in a cradle and putting her on her back twice to take a 6-5 lead. She would get the pin in the third period.

Sistek provided another key win for the Blue. Sistek, who didn’t qualify to state this past season, trailed 6-0 to South Sioux City’s Melissa De La Torre, who won the 235-pound title. But Sistek managed to put De La Torre on her back and got the pin in the second period.

Tranmer said those two wins proved to be big later on.

“Amy had a rough go because she didn’t qualify for state. I told her to just wrestle her match because if she stayed in position that she would have a chance,” Tranmer said. “And she didn’t panic when she got in trouble.

“And Kalli did a great job battling back, but she told me that’s how she always wrestles.”

Galloway won a battle of state champions against South Sioux City’s Yohaly Quinones. Galloway, who was a four-time champion, captured the 140-pound title last February. Quinones was a two-time champion who won the 155-pound championship last season. In the match, Galloway scored three takedowns in the opening period and eventually got the pin.

Sandhills-Thedford’s Taylor Weber scored a 10-0 major decision over Grand Island’s Sandra Gutierrez, while Battle Creek’s Afftyn Stusse, who claimed the 100-pound title this past season, posted an 8-5 win over Lexington’s Frankie Welsh.

Makena Schram was the lone girls winner for the Red. The Fairbury graduate posted a 7-3 win over West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch. That was a rematch of the 190-pound title that was won by Schram last February.

Red coach Derek Garfield of Fairbury said despite falling short in those matches, he’s happy to see girls get their chance to shine in the dual.

“We have some of the best girl wrestlers in the state that showcased their talents,” he said. “They are not only talented, but they are great kids. It was great to have them be part of the dual.

“We were up in some of those matches, but the beauty of wrestling is that you are never out of a match. They kept fighting, and they found a way to win their matches.”

The boys on the Blue squad managed to get some key wins as well, including a pin from Ravenna’s Thomas Psota against St. Paul’s Quade Peterson. In a battle of Lou-Platte Conference foes, Peterson gained the upper hand by putting Psota on his back in the opening period for a 5-0 lead.

But Psota fought back in the second period. He got two nearfall points after putting Peterson on his back and eventually got the pin a few moments later.

“Those two kids have seen each other so many times over the past two years, so they knew what to expect,” Tranmer said. “Thomas did say he was nervous wrestling Peterson again. And Quade just let it fly. Thomas did a great job fighting off his back and got the pin.”

The boys matches had six matches that were decided by one point and another one decided by two points. The Blue went 5-2 in those matches.

“There were a lot of great matches out there,” Tranmer said. “And we managed to get those close wins which helped.”

The dual had three other matches that involved area wrestlers. Hastings’ Landon Weidner got a win for the Red after pinning Syracuse’s Barret Brandt. St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker competed for the Red but dropped a 15-2 major decision to Fort Calhoun’s Lance Olberding. Hastings’ Braiden Kort was on the Blue squad, but Fort Calhoun’s Ely Olberding scored a 4-2 win over Kort in getting the winning takedown with about five seconds left in the match.

The dual also featured four-time state champion Kael Laurdisen of Bennington. He got a win for the Blue as he pinned Bishop Neumann’s Aaron Ohnoutka in the first period.

Garfield, an Aurora graduate who has coached in the dual four times, said he always enjoys coaching in the dual.

“This might have been the most talent that we’ve probably had in this dual, and it showed,” Garfield said. “It’s always fun coaching these kids, and I see them doing great things in the future.”