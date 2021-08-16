GISH hopes to build off of last year’s finish

Five seniors look to lead the way in center fielder Brianne Lawver, left fielder Ava Dunning, right fielder Brittina Titman, catcher Leslie Ramos and shortstop Kyla Cramer.

For Cramer, stepping into a leadership role is something she’s working at.

“I try to be one of the leaders, but I’m more of a quiet person,” she said. “So it’s a little hard for me, but I try.”

Graves said: “Kyla moved up to varsity halfway through last season. She’s got a great bat. She definitely is a leader by example — not necessarily our loudest player, but she gets it done on the field. I’m excited to see what she does this season.”

Cramer worked hard to improve during the offseason, one of the ways she could lead by example.

“I’ve been working on my batting side,” she said. “Fielding wise, I don’t think I have much to work on. But batting — seeing different pitches and all different speeds and being able to adjust to them — I wanted to improve at that.”

A young pitching staff struggled last season.