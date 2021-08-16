GISH hopes to build off of last year’s finish

The Grand Island Senior High softball team had its share of bumps while going 12-30 last year under first-year head coach Taylor Graves.
“Last year was definitely a building year,” Graves said. “We finished a little bit under .500, so we definitely have some work to do and some things to build on. But we have a lot of girls returning and some young talent, so we’re really excited to see how this season goes.”
And there were some encouraging signs. The Islanders put together a six-game winning streak against Columbus and Lincoln High — two other programs battling for wins — to close out the regular season with some needed positive momentum.
“That was really important to our team to pick up those wins late in the season. We kind of finally started to come together and really show what we could do as a team,” Graves said. “They’re a scrappy group of girls, which is exciting to see. I think we’ll have a lot of that coming into the season as well.”
With some good experience levels back, Graves hopes for her program to take a big step forward in her second season.
“We have four starters returning, so that’s really exciting,” she said. “Then we’ve got another three seniors on top of that as well as some young junior, sophomore and even freshman talent.”
Five seniors look to lead the way in center fielder Brianne Lawver, left fielder Ava Dunning, right fielder Brittina Titman, catcher Leslie Ramos and shortstop Kyla Cramer.
For Cramer, stepping into a leadership role is something she’s working at.
“I try to be one of the leaders, but I’m more of a quiet person,” she said. “So it’s a little hard for me, but I try.”
Graves said: “Kyla moved up to varsity halfway through last season. She’s got a great bat. She definitely is a leader by example — not necessarily our loudest player, but she gets it done on the field. I’m excited to see what she does this season.”
Cramer worked hard to improve during the offseason, one of the ways she could lead by example.
“I’ve been working on my batting side,” she said. “Fielding wise, I don’t think I have much to work on. But batting — seeing different pitches and all different speeds and being able to adjust to them — I wanted to improve at that.”
A young pitching staff struggled last season.
“We will still be very young pitching,” Graves said. “Adriana (Cabello) coming back will be a junior, and we relied on her a lot last year. We’ll rely on her again this year a lot. Ava (Dunning) threw some innings last year will throw for us again. She’s a senior, but she’s primarily an outfielder. So pitching isn’t necessarily her favorite position, but she can get it done.
“Then we have a couple new, younger girls coming up. It’ll be exciting to see what they can do.”
A higher level of familiarity between coach and players should also benefit the Islanders this fall.
“I think this group works pretty hard and I think the camaraderie on the field this year will be a little stronger than we were last season,” Graves said. “I think last season with me being new and coming in doing different things a little different way, it took a little getting used to for some of us.
“So I think this year it’ll be ‘OK, now we know how she runs things’ and I think that’ll help us be even stronger.”
Cramer said turning around some of last year’s narrow losses will be one big step for the Islanders.
“We want to get those games that were close last year and come out on the right side,” she said.