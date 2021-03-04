 Skip to main content
Go Go Sam’s Bro following in big bros footsteps
Go Go Sam's Bro following in big bros footsteps

Barrett Stinson

Jockey Scott Bethke felt right at home in the fourth race on Feb. 21 at Fonner Park.

It was a four-furlong sprint, and Bethke was aboard Go Go Sam’s Bro for the 4-year-old gelding’s first start of his career.

Go Go Sam’s Bro went out fast and had put the field away by the head of the stretch when he had a seven-length lead.

That was much like his big brother World Famous Sam T used to do at Fonner Park.

“He’s a nice colt,” Scott said of Go go Sam’s Bro. “He ran a lot like Sam used to with a lot of speed. He had a lot going against him too. We were off for two weeks, training them on the jogging wheel because we couldn’t go to the track.

“And he had the one hole the first time out. He overcame all that. I think he’s going to be a nice colt.”

The time of 48.2 wasn’t great, but the muddy track condition likely had plenty to do with that. Go Go Sam’s Bro still won easily by 4 1-2 lengths.

“I don’t know if it was a surprise, but we were glad he ran the way he did,” said trainer Troy Bethke, who is Scott’s father. “He’s got some good speed. Going a half mile gave us a little edge there.”

World Famous Sam T certainly made his mark on Fonner Park. The son of Misty’s Golden Touch and Yo Sal came to Grand Island in 2016 and won the Grasmick Stakes for the first time that year. He would also win that race the following two years as well.

He added a win in the Budweiser-Tondi in 2017 and then even added a victory in the Dowd Mile when Troy Bethke elected to stretch him out a bit more.

World Famous Sam T, a horse that Troy Bethke bought cheap to give Scot something to ride when he was starting his career as a jockey, ended his career in 2020 with 21 wins in 58 career starts.

Could Go Go Sam’s Bro be a similar path?

“Realistically optimistic,” is how Troy Bethke described his outlook for Go Go Sam’s Bro. “We’re hoping we can win another race or two here at the meet and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Next for Go Go Sam’s Bro is a $7,700 four-furlong allowance race on Saturday. Go Go Sam’s Bro is a 5-2 morning-line favorite and will face a field of six challengers in the sixth race with a scheduled post time of 3:50 p.m.

Go Go Sam’s Bro did get some experience a year ago when he came to Fonner Park as a 3-year-old, but Troy Bethke said he just wasn’t ready to race at that time.

Owner and breeder Laura Bailey gave Troy Bethke the time he needed to get the youngster ready to race.

“After we claimed Sam we got to be friends with Laura,” Troy said. “And then she decided to send that horse out to us to train. We had him last year as a 3-year-old getting him started. He was just a little immature and wasn’t quite ready to run. We brought him here, got him fit and he went out and won.”

And, just like World Famous Sam T, Go Go Sam’s Bro didn’t race his 3-year-old season either.

“Laura’s not in a big hurry,” Troy said. “Sam didn’t run until right at the end of his 4-year-old year. He ran in December. She’s never in a hurry with them.”

World Famous Sam T also didn’t mind an off track. In fact he seemed to thrive when it was muddy.

Little brother seems to be the same if his performance in his first race is any indication.

“He acted like he really liked it,” Scott said. “And Sam used to love an off track. He was kind of at his best when he was on an off track.”

But you just never know about a race horse until he runs. Troy Bethke entered Inthemystymoonlight, who is also sired by Misty’s Golden Touch, on Feb. 20 and said she didn’t like the mud at all.

“We obviously don’t typically train on a track like that, so we didn’t know how he was going to handle it,” Troy said. “His brother loved the mud and he ran well in it too so we were happy with that.”

LIke Troy, Scott is optimistic about Go Go Sam’s Bro future.

“He’s been doing really well since he got here,” Scott said. “I’m excited to see what he can do the next time he runs. We worked him (Sunday morning) and he worked a nice half mile.”

Hoofprints

— Friday will be the season debut for Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour at Fonner Park. Fans will get a $5 bet, two beers and a mini pizza for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m.

— Saturday’s card features 10 races with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m.

— The ninth race Saturday will be the $15,000 Ogataul Stakes, a six-furlong race for Nebraska breds.

— Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.

Fonner Park Entries

Post time: 2 p.m.

First Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

1, Da Van Geaux (Hynes) 124 8-1

2, Mr. White (Eads) 124 4-1

3, Rain Ray (Ramos) 124 5-1

4, El Diablo Grande (Bethke) 124 3-1

5, Como Se Llama (Olesiak) 124 7-2

6, Hardworkcleanlivin (Fackler) 124 5-2

Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Dixie Nation (Olesiak) 124 8-1

2, Seattle Bay (Eads) 124 5-2

3, Muwaan Mat (Ramos) 124 4-1

4, Cabo Dorado (Martinez) 124 7-2

5, U S S Lois (Haar) 124 3-1

6, Silent Surprise (McNeil) 124 5-1

Third Race, $4,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Dreamin of Glory (Ramos) 124 10-1

2, Ready Or Not (Bethke) 124 7-2

3, Rollin River (Fackler) 124 3-1

4, Texas Empire (Ziegler) 120 4-1

5, Ferric (Martinez) 124 5-1

6, Kido’s Sling Shot (Olesiak) 124 5-1

7, Our Half First (Haar) 120 8-1

Fourth Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, J Train (Bethke) 124 4-1

2, Handy Hannon (Ramos) 124 20-1

3, Terrific Jo (Fackler) 124 12-1

4, Pickles N Me (McNeil) 124 5-1

5, Prince B (Ziegler) 124 8-1

6, Fireball Fix (Martinez) 124 12-1

7, Chief Ty He (Olesiak) 120 15-1

8, I B Handsome (Luark) 124 5-2

9, Firm Justice (Haar) 124 6-1

10, P R Why Not (Eads) 124 8-1

Fifth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Flan (Bethke) 124 6-1

2, Moonfield (Olesiak) 124 6-1

3, Nurse List (Fackler) 124 9-2

4, Witchy Windsor (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, Remnant (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Silver Moon Rising (McNeil) 124 12-1

7, Jagged Arrow (Haar) 124 5-2

8, Okie Princess (Eads) 124 10-1

Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Ollie’s Papa’s Boy (Eads) 124 8-1

2, Winters Run (Fackler) 124 15-1

3, Catarusky (Ziegler) 124 12-1

4, Circle Me Bert (Herman) 124 20-1

5, Picture Me Classy (Martinez) 124 8-1

6, If the Boot Fits (Ramos) 124 5-2

7, Jager Onthe Rocks (Olesiak) 124 6-1

8, Major Bizkit (Bethke) 124 12-1

9, Clark’s Code (Haar) 124 4-1

10, Nextportofcall, McNeil) 124 5-1

Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Just Splendid (Fackler) 124 12-1

2, Scotia Queen (Hynes) 124 15-1

3, Ranbir (Haar) 124 5-1

4, Lightning Bug (McNeil) 124 6-1

5, Distinct Flirt (Bethke) 24 4-1

6, Joy Forever (Eads) 124 20-1

7, Sylvia’s Rocket (Olesiak) 124 5-2

8, Kurious Kennedy (Ramos) 124 8-1

9, Gold Maker (Martinez) 124 8-1

10, P R Girl Crush (Luark) 124 12-1

Eighth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Awesome Pegasus Bethke) 124 8-1

2, Five Roses Luna (Fackler) 124 5-2

3, Get Up Wendy, Ramos) 124 15-1

4, Didi McCurdy Haar, Lemburg, 120 12-1

5, Sheza Machiavelli (Eads) 124 8-1

6, Magic in a Hat (Martinez) 124 6-1

7, Floppy (Luark) 124 12-1

8, Zipporah (Olesiak) 124 20-1

9, Jakealina McNeil) 124 4-1

10, Nurse Katie (Ziegler) 124 5-1

Race 1

1, No. 4 El Diablo Grande — Trusting the Hemmer barn in sprints is a solid handicapping method here.

2, No. 6 Hardworkcleanlivin — Probable favorite coming off long layoff.

3, No. 2 Mr. White — Leaves the gate in a hurry.

Race 2

1, No. 1 Dixie Nation — Condon barn is on fire, gets Jake in the irons, and exits Bold Accent. A lot to like at nice morning line odds.

2, No. 4 Cabo Dorado — That was a tough bunch she faced at Churchill.

3, No. 2 Seattle Bay — Easy winner on Opening weekend for Condon, faces winners for first time today.

Race 3

1, No. 5 Ferric — Workouts have been sharp and steady.

2, No. 2 Ready or Not — Here he comes.

3, No. 7 Our First Half — Look for an improvement today.

Race 4

1, No. 8 I B Handsome — Ran a nice race on Opening Day.

2, No. 7 Chief Ty He — Solid connections for debut runner.

3, No. 1 J Train — Rivera has traditionally been tough here at four panels.

Race 5

1, No. 5 Remnant — Just lasted on 2/18, looks to repeat today.

2, No. 2 — Moonfield Two-time winner here last year, may have fitness edge on field.

3, No. 1 Flan — Interesting play. Her best races tower over the field, but she has run her share of clunkers also.

Race 6

1, No. 3 Catursky — Gets some needed class relief in here, also note Gourneau’s strong numbers off short layoffs.

2, No. 9 Clark’s Code — Showed good interest in late going on 2/20.

3, No. 6 If the Boot Fits — Spread widely in this race for a Pick-5 play.

Race 7

1, No. 4 Lightning Bug — Black has good numbers off a layoff, choice in wide-open race.

2, No. 7 Sylvia’s Rocket — Looks to make it two-in-a-row today.

3, No. 3 Ranbir — 7 of 8 in the money locally, but no wins.

Race 8

1, No. 2 Five Roses Luna — Sure looked good in only race in career.

2, No.6 Magic in a Hat — Stetson, Fedora, or Top Hat?

3, No. 9 Jakealina — Likes minor awards.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 8, No. 2 Five Roses Luna

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 6, No. 8 Major Bizket

