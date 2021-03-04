Go Go Sam’s Bro following in big bros footsteps

Jockey Scott Bethke felt right at home in the fourth race on Feb. 21 at Fonner Park.
It was a four-furlong sprint, and Bethke was aboard Go Go Sam’s Bro for the 4-year-old gelding’s first start of his career.
Go Go Sam’s Bro went out fast and had put the field away by the head of the stretch when he had a seven-length lead.
That was much like his big brother World Famous Sam T used to do at Fonner Park.
“He’s a nice colt,” Scott said of Go go Sam’s Bro. “He ran a lot like Sam used to with a lot of speed. He had a lot going against him too. We were off for two weeks, training them on the jogging wheel because we couldn’t go to the track.
“And he had the one hole the first time out. He overcame all that. I think he’s going to be a nice colt.”
The time of 48.2 wasn’t great, but the muddy track condition likely had plenty to do with that. Go Go Sam’s Bro still won easily by 4 1-2 lengths.
“I don’t know if it was a surprise, but we were glad he ran the way he did,” said trainer Troy Bethke, who is Scott’s father. “He’s got some good speed. Going a half mile gave us a little edge there.”
World Famous Sam T certainly made his mark on Fonner Park. The son of Misty’s Golden Touch and Yo Sal came to Grand Island in 2016 and won the Grasmick Stakes for the first time that year. He would also win that race the following two years as well.
He added a win in the Budweiser-Tondi in 2017 and then even added a victory in the Dowd Mile when Troy Bethke elected to stretch him out a bit more.
World Famous Sam T, a horse that Troy Bethke bought cheap to give Scot something to ride when he was starting his career as a jockey, ended his career in 2020 with 21 wins in 58 career starts.
Could Go Go Sam’s Bro be a similar path?
“Realistically optimistic,” is how Troy Bethke described his outlook for Go Go Sam’s Bro. “We’re hoping we can win another race or two here at the meet and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Next for Go Go Sam’s Bro is a $7,700 four-furlong allowance race on Saturday. Go Go Sam’s Bro is a 5-2 morning-line favorite and will face a field of six challengers in the sixth race with a scheduled post time of 3:50 p.m.
Go Go Sam’s Bro did get some experience a year ago when he came to Fonner Park as a 3-year-old, but Troy Bethke said he just wasn’t ready to race at that time.
Owner and breeder Laura Bailey gave Troy Bethke the time he needed to get the youngster ready to race.
“After we claimed Sam we got to be friends with Laura,” Troy said. “And then she decided to send that horse out to us to train. We had him last year as a 3-year-old getting him started. He was just a little immature and wasn’t quite ready to run. We brought him here, got him fit and he went out and won.”
And, just like World Famous Sam T, Go Go Sam’s Bro didn’t race his 3-year-old season either.
“Laura’s not in a big hurry,” Troy said. “Sam didn’t run until right at the end of his 4-year-old year. He ran in December. She’s never in a hurry with them.”
World Famous Sam T also didn’t mind an off track. In fact he seemed to thrive when it was muddy.
Little brother seems to be the same if his performance in his first race is any indication.
“He acted like he really liked it,” Scott said. “And Sam used to love an off track. He was kind of at his best when he was on an off track.”
But you just never know about a race horse until he runs. Troy Bethke entered Inthemystymoonlight, who is also sired by Misty’s Golden Touch, on Feb. 20 and said she didn’t like the mud at all.
“We obviously don’t typically train on a track like that, so we didn’t know how he was going to handle it,” Troy said. “His brother loved the mud and he ran well in it too so we were happy with that.”
LIke Troy, Scott is optimistic about Go Go Sam’s Bro future.
“He’s been doing really well since he got here,” Scott said. “I’m excited to see what he can do the next time he runs. We worked him (Sunday morning) and he worked a nice half mile.”
Hoofprints
— Friday will be the season debut for Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour at Fonner Park. Fans will get a $5 bet, two beers and a mini pizza for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m.
— Saturday’s card features 10 races with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m.
— The ninth race Saturday will be the $15,000 Ogataul Stakes, a six-furlong race for Nebraska breds.
— Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.