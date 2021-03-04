Go Go Sam’s Bro following in big bros footsteps

Jockey Scott Bethke felt right at home in the fourth race on Feb. 21 at Fonner Park.

It was a four-furlong sprint, and Bethke was aboard Go Go Sam’s Bro for the 4-year-old gelding’s first start of his career.

Go Go Sam’s Bro went out fast and had put the field away by the head of the stretch when he had a seven-length lead.

That was much like his big brother World Famous Sam T used to do at Fonner Park.

“He’s a nice colt,” Scott said of Go go Sam’s Bro. “He ran a lot like Sam used to with a lot of speed. He had a lot going against him too. We were off for two weeks, training them on the jogging wheel because we couldn’t go to the track.

“And he had the one hole the first time out. He overcame all that. I think he’s going to be a nice colt.”

The time of 48.2 wasn’t great, but the muddy track condition likely had plenty to do with that. Go Go Sam’s Bro still won easily by 4 1-2 lengths.

“I don’t know if it was a surprise, but we were glad he ran the way he did,” said trainer Troy Bethke, who is Scott’s father. “He’s got some good speed. Going a half mile gave us a little edge there.”