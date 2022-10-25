Grand Island advances to district final after four-set win over Millard South

After dropping the second set 25-20, the Grand Island Senior High volleyball team was looking for a spark on Tuesday at home.

The Islanders were ahead 20-17 in the third set when junior outside hitter Haedyn Hoos stepped up to the challenge. Hoos scored four out of five points on two kills and two ace serves, leading GISH to a 25-18 third set win.

With momentum on their side, Grand Island rolled to a 21-11 lead in the fourth and an eventual 25-19 set win, capturing the match 3-1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19) over Millard South and advancing to the district A-4 final.

“I think he (Islander caoch Marcus Ehrke) wanted each person to step up individually,” Hoos said. “I knew my first two sets weren’t the best. I wanted to push the team and do my best. I didn’t want to look back after the game and regret anything.”

Ehrke said he talked to Hoos during that third set and told her to relax and have fun out on the court.

“Haedyn is such a good volleyball player, and she deserves everything she has,” Ehrke said. “Sometimes, she just has to be reminded to smile and have fun and enjoy it and trust her skills and talent level. Everybody is going to make mistakes out there. It’s just about battling back and staying confident in yourself, so I just reminded her of that.”

The Islanders overcame an early lineup adjustment as well. Setter Lauren Taylor left the match early in the second set after she wasn’t feeling well, but it didn’t take long for Finley Evans to start connecting with her hitters.

“We’ve been working so hard in practice expecting anything that can happen,” Hoos said. “When our setter that we’ve played with the whole season got subbed out because she wasn’t feeling good, Finley came in ready to play. All the hitters connected with her really well, and we trusted her.”

Ehrke said that he was proud of their effort in battling through the adversity as well.

“I’m super proud of our effort,” Ehrke said. “When you make a lineup change, it can have a negative effect on your team sometimes, and I felt like we rose above it and played extremely well moving forward.”

In GISH’s second set loss, Millard South (16-20) outside hitter Ali Butler played a large role. She had seven kills in the set and ended the night with 16. The Patriots’ freshman middle blocker Scotlyn Erwin also impressed, finishing the night with eight blocks.

The Islanders’ were led by sophomore Tia Traudt who had 19 kills. Traudt was especially dominant in the first set win and had a kill to end the match. Hoos added in another 12 kills to go along with four ace serves.

Grand Island (21-11) moves on to play at No. 4 Omaha Westside (28-8) for the A-4 district title on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Warriors are led by Creighton University volleyball commit Destiny Ndam-Simpson who had 419 kills on the season coming into Tuesday night. Samantha Laird, who is committed to the University of South Dakota, has 385.

Ehrke said the Islanders can’t be intimidated going in.

“We’ve got to go in with nothing to lose because we don’t have anything to lose,” Ehrke said. “We’re the lower seed, so we’re going to play the underdog role. We’re not going to go and try to let them dictate how we play. We’re going to be the aggressor and serve really tough. If we make some errors, so be it. But we need to play really aggressive to get them out of sorts and make them stressed out a little bit.”

Junior libero Jaylen Hansen also passed 1,000 career digs in the match.

Grand Island 3, Millard South 1

Millard South; 16; 25; 18; 19

Grand Island; 25; 20; 25; 25

GRAND ISLAND (Kills-aces-blocks) — Tia Traudt 19-0-1, Keira Jones 5-6-4, Haedyn Hoos 12-1-4, Kaiden Dahmer 5-3-3, Lauren Taylor 0-1-3, Finley Evans 0-1-1, Rylie Huff 5-6-0.

MILLARD SOUTH (Kills-aces-blocks) — Jamie Murcek 0-0-1, Scotlyn Erwin 3-8-0, Sadie Stinson 12-1-1, Rylee Anderson 0-2-0, Jayden Bestenlehner 1-0-2, Kelsey Rix 0-2-1, Ali Butler 16-3-1, Ellie Woehler 9-1-0.