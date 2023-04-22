Area baseball scores
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 14, Centennial 1
Elkhorn North 12, Hastings 0
Malcolm 7, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4
State baseball scores
Auburn 12, Omaha Northwest 2
Bellevue West 6, Beatrice 0
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 11, Ralston 1
Elkhorn South 7, Gretna 1
Kearney 16, Omaha South 0
Kearney 7, Norfolk 3
Lincoln East 11, Omaha Burke 6
Lincoln Northeast 6, Columbus 5
Lincoln Northeast 8, Columbus 2
Lincoln Southeast 10, Papillion-LaVista 5
Lincoln Southwest 3, Waverly 2
Malcolm 12, Centennial 0
Millard West 3, Papillion-LaVista South 2
Norfolk 9, Omaha South 5
Omaha Central 7, Lincoln High 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 12, Omaha Westview 2
Plattsmouth 19, Fairbury 7
Seward 11, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 6
Wayne 2, Ralston 1
Wayne 7, Seward 3