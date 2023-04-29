Area/State baseball results
Area baseball scores
Adams Central 16, Douglas County West 6
Adams Central 19, Omaha Northwest 5
State baseball scores
Arlington 9, Louisville 4
Auburn 15, Omaha Bryan 2
Bellevue East 2, Omaha Central 1
Bellevue West 10, Papillion-LaVista 0
Creighton Preparatory School 6, Millard North 5
Douglas County West 16, Omaha Northwest 6
Fremont 4, Lincoln Southeast 3
GACC-SS-WPB 3, Thurston-Cuming County 1
People are also reading…
Gretna 8, Elkhorn 2
Lincoln Christian 14, Raymond Central 5
Lincoln Northwest 14, Lincoln High 2
Lincoln Southwest 7, Kearney 5
Malcolm 16, Falls City 1
Omaha Burke 8, Bennington 1
Papillion-LaVista South 15, Millard South 4
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 21, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 10
Wayne 6, Platte Valley 0
Reserves
At Hastings
First Game
GISH; 40(10); 100—15 15 2
Hastings; 300; 301—7 5 6
W—Valenzuela Licon. L—Consbruck. 2B—GISH, Nelson, Mader; Hastings, Hernandez, Kindig, Kverensky, Borrell. 3B—GISH, Ruether, Arends.
GISH (15-5); 573; 31—19 16 2
Hastings; 100; 00—1 2 11
W—Nelson. L—Krings. 2B—GISH, Quezada.