Grand Island Central Catholic Invite
Team Scores
Kearney Catholic 308, Adams Central 321, GICC 321, Aurora 335, Columbus Scotus 338, Northwest 341, St. Paul 344, Ord 352, Central City 362, Wood River 362, Aurora JV 371, Ravenna 374, Northwest JV 380, Gibbon 391, Hastings St. Cecilia 403, GICC JV 407, Fullerton 410, Centura 453.
Individual Results
1, Fleming, CS, 72. 2, Wells, STP, 74. 3, Redinger, KC, 74. 4, Fox, GICC, 76. 5, Malone, KC, 76. 6, Arndt, CS, 77. 7, Hogeland, KC, 78. 8, Fausch, NW, 79. 9, Knust, AUR, 79. 10, Dunham, KC, 80. 11, Kelly, GICC, 80. 12, Goracke, AC, 80. 13, Alberts, GICC, 80. 14, Underwood, AC, 80. 15, Andersen, AC, 80.
Sutton Invite
Team Results
Doniphan-Trumbull 330, Heartland 340, Sandy Creek 342, Sutton 352, Exeter-Milligan 353, Fillmore Central 361, Friend 370, Osceola/CC 378, Milford 378, Deshler 382, BDS 387, St. Cecilia JV 487, High Plains 543, Sutton JV 567.
Individual Results
1, Schademann, FC, 70. 2, Dzingle, DT, 73. 3, Hollister, DT, 75. 4, Milton, EM, 79. 5, Klooz, FRI, 81. 6, Friesen, SUTT, 83. 7, Franz, HEA, 84. 8, Sanders, SC, 84. 9, Regier, HEA, 85. 10, Rempe, SC, 85. 11, Hemdon, SUTT, 85. 12, Friesen, HEA, 85. 13, Vavra, EM, 86. 14, Oswald, HEA, 86. 15, Fisher, SC, 86.