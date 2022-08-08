Grand Island area high school sports are under way

Para bellum.

In Latin, it means prepare for war.

In Grand Island Senior High football’s case, it means preparing for their season opener on the road against a North Platte team that made the Class A quarterfinals last season.

A near-perfect Monday weather-wise marked the first day of fall camp for the GISH football team, as it did for most school’s fall sports programs, such as volleyball, softball, cross country, girls golf and boys tennis teams, across the state.

A number of players on the Islanders’ team were wearing shirts with the phrase para bellum on their back, showing how seriously they’re taking the preseason.

Quarterback Cohen Evans said he and his team are just ready to go.

“I think we’re all just super excited to get the season started,” Evans said. “We’ve been together all summer and ready to get the pads on and get rolling.”

Islander coach Jeff Tomlin, who enters his 20th season as head coach of the program, said he too was a little jittery entering Monday’s practice.

“It’s always something you look forward to, and I always still get a little bit nervous heading into camp,” Tomlin said. “Did we do everything we could in the summer? Did we put them in a position to have a great preseason that we can build into a successful regular season and possible playoff berth? It’s always something you look forward to.”

Evans and senior running back/linebacker Jace Chrisman are captains of this year’s team. Both played legion ball all summer as did a few other players, but they worked out and conditioned for football four days out of the week.

Tomlin said Evans and Chrisman, as well as the other players on the team, showed them they’re ready with the work they put in during the offseason.

“We demand a lot out of them, and they’ve already proven that,” Tomlin said. “Now, it’s just more of a mental deal. Physically, we’re going to work them and push them hard but mentally, can they adjust, adapt, think on their feet and compete with other guys for spots?”

While Monday afternoon was their first official practice, the Islanders’ had their first walkthrough early in the morning, working on offensive and special teams install. The afternoon was focused mainly on defense.

Tomlin said the next few weeks will be focused on the install as well as staying true to the fundamentals.

“We always stress fundamentals and work on those a lot, but you’re polishing the offense and defense that you installed in summer camp,” Tomlin said. “The first week is kind of comprehensive. Defensively, let’s defend everything we can think of that we might see during the season. Same thing offensively. …Starting week two, you start locking in a little bit more on that first opponent.”

GISH’s first scrimmage is coming up on Aug. 13 and the first depth chart will be released after based not only on the scrimmage but also on the work put in during the summer. Another scrimmage will take place on Aug. 19, and Tomlin said the depth chart released after that one is what they’ll go with heading into week one.

To note, the depth charts aren’t locked in the rest of the way and could change daily or weekly.

No matter who starts and who doesn’t, Evans knows that Grand Island is focused on the challenge ahead.

“We’re ready to compete with any team,” Evans said. “We’re not going to take a back seat to anybody.”

Softball and girls golf will begin competition on Aug. 18, while a few football teams will have a week zero game on Aug. 19. All volleyball, boys tennis, cross country and the rest of the football teams will begin competition the following week.