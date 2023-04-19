State girls soccer results
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This week's Grand Island Independent All-Area Track and Field leaders
CENTRAL CITY – Tyler Carroll wasn’t really concerned about times going into the Central City Invite.
Just call it the David C. Anderson trifecta.
One would likely think Teagan Gonsior is 100% when looking at the results in the events she has competed in.
She ran a 47.69 in the 300-meter hurdles to take first place at the Marsh Beck Invite in Minden on Friday afternoon, which would have been goo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.