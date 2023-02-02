Area girls summaries
At St. Edward
Central Valley 56, St. Edward 22
Central Valley; 15; 18; 13; 10–56
St. Edward; 3; 6; 7; 6–22
CV-Scoring not available.
ST.E-Lapointe 4, Francis 7, Sock 2, Cumming 9.
Area boys scores
Central Valley 47, St. Edward 34
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 39
Area girls scores
Fullerton 37, Osceola 31
State boys scores
Akron, Colo. 49, Perkins County 33
Anselmo-Merna 45, Twin Loup 31
Bishop Neumann 60, Waverly 44
Cozad 56, Holdrege 43
East Butler 55, Meridian 38
Lincoln Southeast 58, Norfolk 43
Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 21
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Dorchester 12
Parkview Christian 66, Cedar Bluffs 20
Ralston 56, Platteview 55
Sandhills Valley 52, Brady 46
Sioux City, West, Iowa 65, South Sioux City 63
Syracuse 48, Yutan 43
Lewis and Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Semifinal
Walthill 68, Plainview 56
Winside 44, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Lewis Bracket
Consolation
Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58
Semifinal
Wakefield 70, Bloomfield 48
Wynot 37, Ponca 25
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City Sacred Heart 46
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal
David City 55, Wilber-Clatonia 49, OT
Fillmore Central 53, Sandy Creek 41
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Kenesaw 47, Red Cloud 36
Shelton 64, Deshler 43
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Bridgeport 59, Morrill 42
Kimball 73, Bayard 29
State girls scores
Akron, Colo. 49, Perkins County 33
Anselmo-Merna 42, Twin Loup 37
Archbishop Bergan 54, Blair 29
Ashland-Greenwood 44, Lincoln Lutheran 41
Brady 47, Sandhills Valley 45
Broken Bow 45, Ainsworth 39
Columbus Scotus 54, Aquinas 20
Cornerstone Christian 44, Boys Town 32
Garden County 46, Arthur County 40
Holdrege 38, Cozad 35
Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29
Medicine Valley 47, Wauneta-Palisade 45
Meridian 51, East Butler 29
Nebraska Lutheran 56, Dorchester 52
Omaha Duchesne Academy 60, Plattsmouth 35
Omaha Roncalli 47, Omaha Mercy 35
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Westview 33
Parkview Christian 50, Cedar Bluffs 12
Platteview 60, Ralston 14
Potter-Dix 47, Banner County 25
Raymond Central 62, Nebraska City 21
South Platte 54, Paxton 37
Wallace 38, Sutherland 29
Waverly 48, Bishop Neumann 32
Yutan 59, Syracuse 18
East Husker Conference Tournament
Consolation
Howells/Dodge 42, Wisner-Pilger 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, West Point-Beemer 45
Semifinal
North Bend Central 44, Clarkson/Leigh 27
Oakland-Craig 43, Pender 39
ECNC Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Freeman 33, Johnson County Central 24
Palmyra 57, Mead 17
Semifinal
Auburn 47, Falls City 34
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Weeping Water 17
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Consolation
Pleasanton 38, Ansley-Litchfield 33
Semifinal
Amherst 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Overton 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42
Mid State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Norfolk Catholic 52, Boone Central 37
Semifinal
Crofton 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 50
Guardian Angels 41, Pierce 29
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Elgin Public/Pope John 46, Boyd County 23
Elkhorn Valley 53, Summerland 49
St. Mary's 50, West Holt 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 33
Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Falls City Sacred Heart 40, OT
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Semifinal
Milford 31, Centennial 26
Superior 49, Thayer Central 40
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Bayard 59, Hemingford 13
Gordon/Rushville 59, Kimball 9