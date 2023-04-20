Dave Gee Invite
At Northwest High School
Boys
Team Standings
Northwest 120, Aurora 101, Boone Central 88, Holdrege 60, Central City 45, Adams Central 42, Broken Bow 42, O’Neill 16, Grand Island Central Catholic 13.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Denson, BB, 51-2; 2, Snodgrass, NW, 49-1 1/4; 3, Patzel, BC, 48-1.
Discus — 1, Denson, BB, 147-0; 2, Patzel, BC, 138-8; 3, Stein, NW, 136-2.
Long jump — 1, Staehr, AUR, 23-3; 2, Roberts, BC, 22-0 1/2; 3, Kidder, HOL, 21-0 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Staehr, AUR, 47-4 3/4; 2, J. Trausch, AC, 42-9; 3, Brown, CC, 41-11.
High jump — 1, Lipker, BC, 6-3; 2, Jones, NW, 5-9; 3, Ramaekers, AUR, 5-9.
Pole Vault — 1, Landin, HOL, 13-9; 2, Vokes, NW, 13-3; 3, Moore, HOL, 13-3.
100 — 1, G. Trausch, AC, 10.79; 2, Nachtigal, AUR, 10.92; 3, Tegan Lemkau, NW, 11.23.
200 — 1, G. Trausch, AC, 22.06; 2, Staehr, AUR, 22.68; 3, Nachtigal, AUR, 22.70.
400 — 1, Staehr, AUR, 51.06; 2, Medlock, AUR, 51.24; 3, Calderon, AC, 51.34.
800 — 1, Botts, NW, 2:03.26; 2, Gautier, AUR, 2:04.95; 3, Clement, 2:06.03.
1,600 — 1, Osmond, BB, 4:36.89; 2, Gautier, AUR, 4:54.92; 3, Clement, HOL, 4:57.65.
3,200 — 1, Sutherland, NW, 10:39.44; 2, Golus, HOL, 10:39.76; 3, Spence, BC, 10:57.21.
110 hurdles — 1, Carroll, CC, 14.22; 2, Roberts, BC, 14.79; 3, Retzlaff, NW, 15.63.
300 hurdles — 1, Roberts, BC, 39.73; 2, Carroll, CC, 39.74; 3, Portillo, NW, 42.12.
400 relay — 1, Aurora (Egger, Dvorak, Dennhardt, Nachtigal) 44.88; 2, Northwest 45.11; 3, Central City 45.13.
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest (Bott,s Schulte, Christo, Drueppel, Hagemann, Lipker) 3:34.73; 3, Adams Central 3:34.89.
3,200 relay — 1, Boone Central (Drueppel, Jarecki, Hagemann, Christo) 8:31.57; 2, Northwest 8:47.28; 3, Holdrege 8:56.28.
Girls
Team Standings
Northwest 120, Aurora 94, Adams Central 79, Holdrege 52, Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 38, Grand Island CC 38, O’Neill 34, Central City 30.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Ghaifan, GICC, 37-7; 2, Marten, BB, 37-3 1/4; 3, Jacobson, HOL, 36-11 1/4.
Discus — 1, Jacobson, HOL, 128-8; 2, Schneider, GICC, 121-4; 3, Hemberger, AC, 120-2.
Long jump — 1, A. Trausch, AC, 16-1; 2, Caspar, NW, 15-9; 3, Enevoldsen, CC, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1, Fahrnbruch, AUR, 34-0 1/2; 2, Primrose, BC, 34-0; 3, James, AUR, 33-4 1/2.
High jump — 1, Gengenbach, AC, 5-2; 2T, Scheer, NW, 4-11; 2T, Blake, GICC, 4-11.
Pole Vault — 1, Medina, HOL, 11-3; 2, Jewett, HOL, 11-3; 3, Am. Krafka, NW, 10-9.
100 — 1, Urbanski, NW, 12.14; 2, Heiss, ON, 12.59; 3, Ray, NW, 12.77.
200 — 1, Heiss, ON, 26.92; 2, Brown, AUR, 27.36; 3, M. Trausch, AC, 27.61.
400 — 1, A. Trausch, AC, 1:02.32; 2, Slagle, AUR, 1:02.35; 3, Wineteer, AUR, 1:03.14.
800 — 1, McHargue, CC, 2:27.14; 2, Quinn, BB, 2:27.31; 3, Stutzman, HOL, 2:31.30.
1,600 — 1, Chapman, NW, 5:58.41; 2, Eggleston, AUR, 6:00.37; 3, Beister, BC, 6:01.82.
3,200 — 1, Chapman, NW, 12:36.92; 2, O’Boyle, GICC, 12:40.43; 3 , Tobey, BB, 12:47.78.
100 hurdles — 1, Ai. Krafka, NW, 15.33; 2, Mousel, AC, 16.18; 3, Buhlman, BC, 16.28.
300 hurdles — 1, Mousel, AC, 46.48; 2, Buhlman, BC, 48.14; 3, Fahrnbruch, AUR, 48.46.
400 relay — 1, Northwest (Urbanski, Ray, Harb, Starman) 50.09. 2, Boone Central 53.43; 3, Central City 53.63.
1,600 relay — 1, Adams Central (A. Trausch, Scott, Lancaster, Mousel) 4:15.37; 2, Aurora 4:18.09; 3, Holdrege 4:23.01.
3,200 relay — 1, Aurora (Ericksen, Slagle, Wineteer, Eggleston) 10:30.41; 2, O’Neill 10:39.71; 3, Northwest 10:43.83.
Norfolk Invite
Boys
Teams scores not available.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Naaktegeboren, SFR, 51-10 1/2; 2, Bos, NOR, 51-6 1/4; 3, Blaser, COL, 49-11.
Discus — 1, Zazueta, NOR, 157-11; 2, Kelly, GI, 155-7; 3, Encinger, GI, 149-7.
Long jump — 1, Bauer, NOR, 23-3; 2, Lima, MW, 21-0 1/4; 3, Daniels, COL, 20-10 3/4.
Triple jump — 1, Gibson, LNE, 43-2 3/4; 2, Wal, GI, 43-0 3/4; 3, Lima, MW, 42-1.
High jump — 1, Lopez, MN, 6-0; 2, Hawkins, MN, 6-0; 3, Bazil, LNE, 6-0.
Pole Vault — 1, Minne, GI, 11-0; 2, McDonald, GI, 11-0; 3T, Luna, NOR, 11-0; 3T, Slusarski, COL, 11-0.
100 — 1, Dickenson, GI, 11.09; 2, Mountain, MW, 11.10; 3, Wheeler, GI, 11.20.
200 — 1, Laing, MN, 22.77; 2, McIntyre-Dailey, OB, 22.99; 3, Luebcke, LNE, 23.18.
400 — 1, Swaney, MW, 50.86; 2, Ratledge, MN, 52.25; 3, Johnsonn, MW, 52.42.
800 — 1, Emsick, OB, 2:00.27; 2, Witte, MW, 2:00.82; 3, Murphy, MW, 2:02.73.
1,600 — 1, Ochoa, NOR, 4:24.80; 2, Marshall, MW, 4:33.93; 3, Bickley, MW, 4:38.54.
3,200 — 1, Witte, MW, 9:25.65; 2, Oshoa, NOR, 9:26.78; 3, Bickley, MW, 9:37.87.
110 hurdles — 1, Hunsaker, MN, 15.10; 2, Shrader, MW, 15.15; 3, Young, 15.21.
300 hurdles — 1, Hunsaker, MN, 41.79; 2, Shrader, MW, 42.93; 3, Prim, NOR, 42.94.
400 relay — 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Rawls, Roggenbuch, Huber, Brown) 43.67; 2, Millard West 43.95; 3, Omaha Burke 44.62.
1,600 relay — 1, Millard North (Ratladge, Hunsaker, Muagnuson, Laing) 3:28.78; Millard West 3:29.05; 3, Columbus 3:31.85.
3,200 relay — 1, Omaha Burke (Vasquez, Pullman, Murphy, Emsick) 8:28.03; 2, Millard West 8:28.33; 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8:31.91.
Girls
Teams scores not available.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Williams, OB, 37-4 1/2; 2, Tso, NOR, 36-0; 3, Lueck, MW, 34-7 1/2.
Discus — 1, Williams, OB, 127-5; 2, Tso, NOR, 111-0; 3, Lueck, MW, 105-6.
Long jump — 1, Rauch-Word, GI, 16-8 1/4; 2, Skiff, NOR, 16-5; Hinners, MW, 16-4 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Hinken, GI, 33-9 1/2; 2, Sadler, LNE, 32-9 1/2; 3, Shea, COL, 32-5 1/2.
High jump — 1, Erb, COL, 5-4; 2T, Sadler, LNE, 5-2; 2T, Bauers, SFR, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1, Degen, GI, 11-0; 2, Morrison, MW, 10-0; 3, Miller, NOR, 8-6.
100 — 1, Wemhoff, COL, 12.38; 2, Johnson, OB, 12.61; 3, Franklin, OB, 12.88.
200 — 1, Johnson, OB, 26.97; 2, Kelliher, SFR, 27.43; 3, Schuck, SFR, 28.05.
400 — 1, Peterson, SFR, 1:01.77; 2, Kutash, MW, 1:02.47; 3, Skiff, NOR, 1:03.37.
800 — 1, White, SFR, 2:23.64; 2, Koll, SFR, 2:26.45; 3, Scott, MW, 2:26.76.
1,600 — 1, Hartnett, MW, 5:27.70; 2, Foster, NOR, 5:45.04; 3, Mortimer, NOR, 5:49.03.
3,200 — 1, Hartnett, MW, 11:39.35; 2, Ullman, MW, 12:09.81; 3, Gliske, OB, 12:40.91.
100 hurdles — 1, Songster, LNE, 15.08; 2, Thompson, OB, 15.25; 3, Rauch-Word, GI, 15.40.
300 hurdles — 1, Heeren, LNE, 48.75; 2, Kutash, MW, 49.90; 3, Thompson, OB, 49.84.
400 relay — 1, Omaha Burke (Finister, Johnson, Thompson, Franklin) 50.23; 2, Columbus 51.68; 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51.84.
1,600 relay — 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Winter, Koll, Gosch, White) 4:15.62; 2, Norfolk 4:24.10; 3, Millard West 4:26.76.
3,200 relay — 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (White, Winter, Gosch, Koll) 10:08.58; 2, Norfolk 10:28.07; 3, Millard West 11:12.86.
Palmer Invite
Girls
Team Standings
Nebraska Christian 121, Fullerton 88, Arcadia/Loup City 85, Central Valley 80.5, Wood River 47, Palmer 22.50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 22, Burwell 21, High Plains Community 20, Elba 11, St. Edward 6, Hampton 2.
Individual Standings
Shot put — 1, Steib, ALC, 40-0 3/4; 2, Dimmitt, WR, 33-04 1/2; 3, Young, CV, 32-02 1/2.
Discus — 1, Steib, ALC, 139-06; 2, Carkoski, ALC, 107-01; 3, Ackerson, HPC, 101-04.
Long jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 16-9; 2, Mueller, BUR, 15-0; 3, Zurovski, STE, 14-6.
Triple jump — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 34-0 1/2; 2, Kapustka, ALC, 33-0 1/4; 3, Wheeler, NC, 32-11.
High jump — 1, M. Donahey, PAL, 4-9; 2, J. Donahey, PAL, 4-9; 2, Johsnon, CV, 4-9.
Pole vault — 1, Carlson, NC, 8-7; 2, Lamberson, ELBA, 8-6; 2, Engel, CV, 8-1.
100 — 1, McIntyre, CV, 13.61; 2, Peters, WR, 13.72; 3, Augustyn, ALC, 13.78.
200 — 1, Peters, WR, 28.06; 2, McIntyre, CV, 28.63; 3, Sidak, NC, 28.94.
400 — 1, Johnson, CV, 1:03.10; 2, Sidak, NC, 1:04.16; 3, Kapustka, ALC, 1:04.48.
800 — 1, Maxfield, FUL, 2:30.39; 2, Loos, ALC, 2:32.17; 3, Brumbaugh, NC, 2:34.20.
1600 — 1, Swanson, NC, 5:49.42; 2, Hackel, NC, 5:57.11; 3, Maxfield, FUL, 5:57.37.
3200 — 1, Swanson, NC, 12:18.65; 2, Musgrave, NC, 13:39.13; 3, Brumbaugh, NC, 13:46.12.
100 hurdles — 1, Ziema, FUL, 18.01; 2, Morgan, WR, 18.16; 3, Jaixen, ALC, 19.38.
300 hurdles — 1, Gonsior, FUL, 53.14; 2, Carlson, NC, 55.25; 3, Ziemba, FUL, 55.86.
400 relay — 1, Central Valley (Engel, Johsnon, Oakley, McIntryre) 51.88; 2, Arcadia/Loup City, 53.64; 3, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 54.82.
1600 relay — 1, Central Valley (Oakley, Shepard, Engel, Johnson) 4:21.60; 2, Nebraska Christian, 4:27.45; 3, Fullerton, 4:29.52.
3200 relay — 1, Nebraska Christian (Swanson, Hackel, Rathjen, Flynn) 10:41.86; 2, Burwell, 11:37.82; 3, Fullerton, 12:00.64.
Boys
Team Standings
Nebraska Christian 131, Arcadia/Loup City 87. Fullerton 70, Central Valley 63, Wood River 59, High Plains Community 53, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, Burwell 21, St. Edward 11, Hampton 3.
Individual Standings
Shot put — 1, Falk, NC, 43-2; 2, Sebek, NC, 43-2; 3, Straka, 42-0.
Discus — 1, Langemeier, NC, 140-0; 2, Sebek, NC, 138-03; 3, Stieb, ALC, 128-10.
Long jump — 1, Jusyk, NC, 20-6 3/4; 2, Griffith, ALC, 19-10 1/2; 3, Phillips, BUR, 18-11.
Triple jump — 1, Oberg, WR, 40-3; 2, Griffith, ALC, 40-1; 3, Perdew, NC, 39-0.
High jump — 1, Griffith, ALC, 5-9; 2, Werts, STE, 5-7; 3, Perdew, NC, 5-7.
Pole vault — 1, Patton, FUL, 12-6; 2, Reeves, ALC, 11-0; 3, Meyensburg, FUL, 10-6.
100 — 1, Wolf, CV, 11.88; 2, Norman, FUL, 11.91; 3, Calleroz, ALC, 11.92.
200 — 1, Calleroz, ALC, 24.24; 2, Dubas, FUL, 24.28; 3, Gronenthal, HLHF, 24.77.
400 — 1, Norman, FUL, 52.64; 2, Wolf, CV, 53.09; 3, Gronenthal, HLHF, 53.96.
800 — 1, Flynn, NC, 2:08.69; 2, Fischer, NC, 2:10.49; 3, Schreiber, NC, 2:11.83.
1600 — 1, Fischer, NC, 4:55.16; 2, Swanson, NC, 4:55.99; 3, Greenland, ALC, 4:57.31.
3200 — 1, Swanson, NC, 10:24.08; 2, Greenland, ALC, 10:37.79; 3, Wood, CV, 10:50.14.
110 hurdles — 1, Smith, WR, 17.19; 2, Mayfield, BUR, 18.12; 3, Patton, FUL, 18.39.
300 hurdles — 1, Oberg, WR, 44.68; 2, Patton, FUL, 44.78; 3, Urkoski, HPC, 46.76.
400 relay — 1, Central Valley (Ta. Landers, Zan. Wolf, Ty Landers, Zad. Wolf) 45.98; 2, High Plains Community, 46.49; 3, Wood River, 46.65.
1600 relay — 1, High Plains Community (Friesen, Morris, Urkoski, Russell) 3:41.44; 2, Wood River, 3:42.16; Central Valley, 3:44.27.
3200 relay — 1, Nebraska Christian (Flynn, Schreiber, Fischer, Swanson) 8:56.34; 2, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 9:28.57; 3, Central Valley, 10:34.00.