The regular season wrapped up on Monday night for the Grand Island baseball team and on Wednesday, the Class A baseball districts were announced.

Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said it was a ‘great season’ and was happy with the seeding the Islanders were able to end up with. They will play in the Class A, District 2 Tournament and will open with Lincoln Northeast at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln.

“We started fast and put ourselves in a position to have a good district seed,” he said. “A couple of games in there went our way and a couple didn’t, so overall, really proud of our effort and have some momentum going into districts.”

The Islanders are a veteran group, with 11 seniors on the varsity roster.

“(I’m) Proud of the roles the guys have worked their way into, and it’s a senior heavy group that’s tight knit altogether,” Wells said.

The senior-led team has excelled on defense and on the mound, Wells said, which has carried them throughout the year. However, he’d like to see them improve on hitting when they already have a chance to score.

“That’s been our strong suit throughout the whole year,” Wells said. “We’ve actually played probably some of the best defense that I’ve seen and our starting pitching has done really well. We’ve had to have a couple guys come in from the bullpen to give us a big lift, but the main thing we have to continue to work on is hitting with runners in scoring position, and that’s one thing that has improved throughout the year. Overall, last week or the last 10 days, it’s improved immensely.”

GISH has nine players who have a 1.00 fielding percentage and are giving up 4.21 runs per game. On the mound, Wells said they’re led by senior Cohen Evans, who has a 2.00 ERA this season.

“Cohen on the mound has been the head of our pitching staff,” Wells said. “He’s a guy that has a lot of experience in multiple sports. He’s a two-year starter at quarterback and two year starter for us. He’s a guy that’s a leader, and all of the seniors lead in a certain way. They make it easy on me and make my job easy. Some juniors and sophomores have also had a good season for us that are in the season every day.”

At the plate, Grand Island senior Eli Arends leads the team with a .385 batting average, 18 runs and 25 hits. Sophomore Broxton Barrientos leads the Islanders with 16 RBIs. Wells also said Brayden Lee’s bat has gotten hot as of late, and the team is excited Carson Leiting is back, after missing a couple of games due to a car accident.

The Islanders started their season 8-2 but have since gone 3-6 in their last nine games, including a four-game losing streak. They lost those four games by a combined seven runs, and Wells said they just need to execute better in tight games.

“Pitching and defense was huge in the stretch we had,” he said about the start of the season. “Went through a little funk there in the middle of the year where we lost four straight and ultimately, all four games, we were right there and put ourselves in a position to win, and that’s all we can ask for.”

As for Class A as a whole, there has been a lot of parody this season, with seemingly a new team at the top of the Omaha World-Herald’s ratings every week. Wells said the class is great this season, like it is every year.

“There’s great teams every year, and we want to improve and compete with the best and continue to play for championships,” he said. “I think we’re right there, and we stack up against anybody. If we pitch well, play good defense and have some timely hits, I like our chances.”

Grand Island will play Northeast at Den Hartog field in Lincoln Saturday. The Islanders played the Rockets once already this season and won, 4-1.

“We were coming off of a night of two great wins against Norfolk and Kearney,” Wells said. “It was the first time we beat Kearney in program history, so we had some momentum going into that next day and had some momentum going into that next day playing Lincoln Northeast. Early at 11 a.m. the next day. Cohen Evans gave us a great start there, and we had some big hits. Sam Dinkelman had a big double for us that day that drove in a couple of runs.

“Lincoln Northeast is a well coached team, and they have a couple of arms, and we’ll have to execute and do the little things right in order to beat them.”

If Grand Island wins, they may face Class A, No. 1 Lincoln East. GISH faced the same Spartan team in late March and won 5-0. However, Wells said they can’t underestimate Northeast.

“They’re (Lincoln East) extremely talented and well coached,” he said. “One through nine, they’ve been playing about as good as anybody right now. It’s a great challenge for us. We’re not looking too far ahead. We’ve got to take care of business at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday at Lincoln Northeast, and if we do that, we’re playing for a district championship.”