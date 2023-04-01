Grand Island baseball took on Class B, No. 9 Platte Valley in their first game of their home triangular on a chilly Saturday morning, and both teams bats were cold as ice with both pitchers throwing nine strikeouts each.

The Islanders led 2-0 in the top of the seventh inning. GISH pitcher Cohen Nelson was put in a tough spot with runners on third and second base but with two outs on the board. With a 1-2 count, Platte Valley’s Aidan Washburn was able to put the ball in play but Grand Island shortstop Sam Dinkelman rose up for the grab, ending the game and getting GISH the victory.

The Islanders went 1-1 in their triangular as they dropped their second game 1-0 to Class B, No. 2 Elkhorn North Saturday at Ryder Park.

“I was proud of our effort,” Grand Island coach Kirby Wells said in the win against Platte Valley. “Cohen Nelson went out there and attacked hitters all game, and that was his game. He deserved to stay in in that moment. The game got tight, but he beared down and made a couple of really good pitches and Sam Dinkelman made a great play there to end the game.”

Nelson pitched all seven innings with the allowed pitch count for pitchers raised from 90 to 105 pitches. He only allowed two hits and walked two batters. Sixty-nine out of his 95 pitches were thrown for strikes.

“He got ahead,” Wells said. “He was able to throw all three pitches for strikes today, and he was working both inside and outside and really established his fastball. When you can do that and mix your pitches for strikes, you keep guys off balanced. He was throwing hard today.”

Grand Island took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when designated hitter Zenon Sack came home on a wild pitch. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when they extended their score by one run on a senior first baseman Cohen Evans RBI single to the left field gap.

It was a relatively clean fielding game from both teams, as Grand Island only had one error, and Platte Valley had none. The Islanders were led at the plate by Brayden Lee, who went 2-for-3.

Platte Valley (4-3) pitcher Cade Bridges threw six innings, allowing four hits and walking five batters. Sixty-five out of his 105 pitches were thrown for strikes.

“Their pitcher is really good,” Wells said. “I was impressed with him. He had four pitches and threw them in all counts and threw them for strikes. We haven’t played in five days either, so we haven’t seen live pitching since Monday. We have a good thing going right now, and we want to continue that.”

In the last game of the day, it was a pitcher’s duel throughout, but Elkhorn North hung on in the seventh inning for the 1-0 win over Grand Island.

In the bottom of the seventh, Elkhorn North pitcher Isaiah Miller was put in a tough spot. He came in as a pitcher for the first time in the game with Grand Island having the tying run at second base. With a 1-1 count, Nelson advanced to third base on a wild pitch, looking to send the game to extra innings. However, Miller threw two straight strikeouts to close out the game, giving the defending Class B state champion Wolves the shutout victory.

“Both pitchers battled,” Wells said. “It was definitely a pitcher’s duel. (Colin) Nowaczyk is probably one of the best arms we’ll see all year. He was really good and mixed three pitches for strikes. Our guy was really good too. I was really proud of Cohen (Evans) and the way he competed and battled. He gave us a great seven innings. We were just unlucky in one inning where the ball tipped off his glove, but I was so proud of his effort and the way he competed today.”

Nowaczyk, who’s a Creighton baseball commit in his junior season, threw 13 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit and walking three batters. Seventy-two of his 110 pitchers were thrown for strikes. Elkhorn North coach Anthony Dunn was happy with the way his pitchers competed on the mound, he said.

“Our starter, Colin Nowaczyk, is special,” Dunn said. “Through 6 2/3, one hit against a really good team. The thing about Isaiah coming in is he’s been in those positions before. He’s really confident in himself. I was proud to see it work out. We’ve lost two games on the last pitch of the game. For him to come in with that confidence, he told us he was going to get the job done, and he did. I was really proud of him.”

Elkhorn North got their lead in the top of the fifth inning. Freshman Johnny Reynolds reached second base on an error by the Islander defense. On the next at bat, Reynolds then advanced to third on a passed ball. Senior Carson Ripley then cracked a single to Grand Island shortstop Sam Dinkelman, sending Reynolds home.

The only other Elkhorn North (6-4) batter to get a hit was junior Chris Thiessen. The Wolves lost to Platte Valley 6-1 in their first game of the day. Dunn said he wants his team to be more consistent moving forward.

“We definitely came out flat in the first game and didn’t play our brand of baseball,” he said. “Those guys played extremely well. Their pitcher threw extremely well and played clean defense. They’re a tough team, no doubt. Our guys responded and found a little bit of energy and life. It was good for us. We needed to bounce back. It’s sort of who we are. We’ve lost three times this year and played a Class A team the next game and beat them. …We have to find a way to bring it every game.”

Evans threw nine strikeouts for Grand Island (4-2), allowing the two hits along with a walk. The only Islander batter with a hit was Eli Arends. Wells said Grand Island will keep working hard to improve, as this was their first loss since its season opener to Hastings.

“I like the way we’ve progressed,” he said. “I like where we’re at right now. We’ve played pretty good baseball. There is room for improvement, and we will improve on the things we need to and keep getting better on the things we’re executing. It’s a process. …We have to stay hungry and continue to do the right things.”

Game One

Grand Island 2, Platte Valley 0

Platte Valley; 000; 000; 0—0; 2; 0

Grand Island; 100; 010; 0—2; 4; 1

WP—Nelson. LP—Bridges.

Game Two

Elkhorn North 1, Grand Island 0

Elkhorn North; 000; 010; 0—1; 2; 3

Grand Island; 000; 000; 0—0; 1; 1

WP—Nowaczyk. LP—Evans.