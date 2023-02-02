The city is going to be well represented at the state bowling tournament next week.

The Grand Island Senior High boys and girls teams will compete in the Class A bracket, while the Northwest boys qualified in the Class B bracket.

The Class A state tournament will be Monday, while the Class B tournament will be Tuesday. The individual tournament will be Wednesday. The state tournament will be held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

The Islander boys are looking to defend their Class A state championship and are the No. 1 seed. Grand Island, which won the Class A, District 6 tournament Wednesday, opens the tournament with Omaha Westside at 8 a.m.

The Islander girls, who captured the A-6 tournament Wednesday, are the No. 5 seed, and they take on Norfolk at 2 p.m.

The Northwest boys earned a berth in the Class B tournament as a wildcard after finishing second in the B-5 district tournament in Hastings on Tuesday. The Vikings are the No. 5 seed and begin their state tournament with Lexington at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Also in Class B, the Hastings girls is the No. 2 seed and will face off against Arapahoe on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The state tournament is a double elimination tournament.

The individual tournament begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The boys will begin with the qualifying rounds at 8 a.m., while the girls will begin at 2 p.m. The top eight bowlers will then be put into a 8-man tournament with the boys starting at 10 a.m. and the girls beginning at 3 p.m.

Austin Sinsel, Kaden Kuusela and Brayden Lee qualified for the Grand Island boys, while Wendy Kolar, Breanna Miller and Bailey Vodehnal qualified for the Grand Island girls and Faith Lahm and Jamie Riley earned spots for the Northwest girls. Hastings got a qualifier in the boys in Ethan Crecelius and one in the girls in Winter Martin.

State bowling tournament.

At Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln

Monday, Feb. 6

Class A

Boys

First round

Match 1 – Grand Island (20-4) vs. Omaha Westside (8-11), 8 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Lincoln Southwest (21-3) vs. Bellevue West (16-8), 8 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Papillon-LaVista (21-5) vs. Fremont (10-10), 8 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Papillon-LaVista South (22-4) vs. Lincoln Pius X (13-12), 8 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 10 a.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, noon (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Lanes 27-28)

Class A

Girls

First round

Match 1 – Fremont (25-0) vs, Omaha Westside (12-8), 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Grand Island (21-4) vs. Norfolk (16-7), 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Millard West (17-4) vs. Papillon-LaVista (19-6), 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Bellevue West (21-5) vs. Lincoln North Star (13-5), 2 p.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 2 p.m.. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 5 p.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 6 p.m. (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, to follow boys (Lanes 27-28)

Class B

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Boys

First round

Match 1 – York (23-4) vs. Humphrey-LHF (11-11) 8 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Lexington (18-6) vs. Northwest (16-7), 8 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Seward (18-7) vs. Elkhorn North (16-4), 8 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Wayne (17-3) vs. Omaha Skutt (5-3), 8 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 9 a.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 9 a.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 10 a.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 10 a.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, noon (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 7:30 p.m. (Lanes 27-28)

Class B

Girls

First round

Match 1 – Wayne (18-2) vs. Humphrey-LHF (13-9), 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 2 – Omaha Duchesne (7-4) vs. Howells-Dodge (15-8), 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Match 3 – Hartington-Newcastle (13-6) vs. Waverly (15-8), 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 4 – Hastings (17-7) vs, Araphoe, 2 p.m. (Lanes 17-18)

Semifinals

Match 7 – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 13-14)

Match 8 – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. (Lanes 7-8)

Consolation brackets

Match 5 – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 2 p.m.. (Lanes 17-18)

Match 6 – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 2 p.m. (Lanes 3-4)

Match 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 8 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 15-16)

Match 10 – Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, 4 p.m. (Lanes 5-6)

Match 12 – Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 5 p.m. (Lanes 11-12)

Championship brackets

Match 11 – Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m. (Lanes 9-10)

Match 13 – Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 6 p.m. (Lanes 1-2)

Championship

Match 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, to follow boys (Lanes 27-28)