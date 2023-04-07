For the third straight match, the Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team played a full 80 minutes of regulation to a draw.

However, Friday afternoon’s game at Memorial Stadium against Lincoln High was different.

The Islanders didn’t allow a goal in the extra time period, like they had done in the previous two matches. Instead, they outshot the Links in penalty kicks, 4-2, to grab a 1-0 win.

“Lincoln High is a really good team,” Grand Island coach James Panowicz said. “They play their tails off. It got physical obviously, and there was some physical play there. We’ve now gone 240 minutes of regulation time giving up one goal. There are some things that are going well for us but once again, we’re struggling going into that final third with play design. It was so obvious today that kids got a little emotional and panicky. …

“Hopefully, there can be some confidence built because we were able to get the ball forward. Now, it’s just kids reading the play build up and making proper runs off the ball or too the ball in the situation that’s required. Happy for the kids.”

After sophomore goalkeeper Ashtyn Roberts played 100 minutes without giving up a goal, Panowicz and the team turned to junior goalkeeper Tito Astudillo for the PKs.

“I feel confident in those,” Astudillo said. “The whole team does, so they just put me in there.”

Astudillo saved two out of Lincoln High’s strikes toward the goal, playing a large role in helping the Islanders get the victory. Panowicz said that for the past couple of years, Astudillo has always seemed to be able to “get two every shootout.” He said it would be easy for Roberts to not want to come out considering how well he was playing, but that Roberts has confidence in Astudillo.

“At the Southwest at the halftime of the overtime, I went to Ashtyn and said ‘Ashtyn, if we got to PKs, is it you or Tito?’ Right away, he said Tito,” Panowicz said. “I try to allow these kids to have ownership. For Ashtyn to say that and believe in his teammate, I think it was a really good sign.”

Grand Island (2-4) was also down two out of their top five options for taking penalty kicks: senior Jalen Jensen and sophomore Christian Hernandez.

Lincoln High (0-8) controlled possession early in the match with the wind at their back but it even out throughout the match. The Links had 15 shots and four shots on goal, while Grand Island had seven shots and two shots on goal.

Grand Island avoided disaster in the 96th minute when a long ball near midfield was kicked toward Roberts, who was unable to grab it. The ball rolled all the way back to the endline but missed the goal by a few feet. The Links also had good looks to score on a corner kick in the 72nd minute and in the 39th minute, where they had the ball within 10 yards of the Islanders goal.

The Islanders’ Johnny Pedroza also had two looks to score near the 93rd minute. Pedroza had a one on one with Lincoln High’s goalkeeper but his shot was blocked. The ball bounced right back to Pedroza’s foot and the Links’ goalkeeper was still getting up from his save just seconds before but Pedroza fired it over the goal.

Panowicz said he enjoyed seeing the excitement on the players’ faces, even though it went to a shootout. The Islanders will have the weekend off before taking on Kearney on Tuesday.

“We talked about how important the next stretch of three games before the conference tournament are,” he said. “Not necessarily that it’s going to be the deciding factor for our season but hopefully, it will give us a view of what the season could be at the end.”