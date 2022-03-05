Grand Island Central Catholic appearing in fifth-straight state tournament with hopes of defending C-2 title

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team will end its season where it has the past five years — at the state tournament.

The Crusaders will not only compete in their fifth-consecutive state tournament and 21st overall, but they will get a chance to defend their Class C-2 state championship.

All that starts Monday as Class C-2, No. 4-rated GICC (Omaha World-Herald) takes on No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull at 7:45 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.

GICC coach Tino Martinez said the goal every year for the Crusaders is to get down to the state tournament, but he doesn’t think there’s added pressure because of that.

“There is some anxiousness to it because the kids at Central Catholic are goal-oriented,” Martinez said. “I think there’s a lot of excitement but I don’t think there’s pressure in that. But they want to get to the state tournament every year and this year was no different. I think they might have felt the season would be empty if they didn’t reach the state tournament.”

Last year, GICC captured the Class C-2 state championship after defeating Yutan 55-34 in the final. Martinez said he felt the Crusaders have handled the pressure of being defending state champions pretty well.

“We graduated some good kids out of our senior class last year who have had a lot of success over the years,” Martinez said. “But this group really contributed to that state championship. I think it’s been good for this bunch to showcase their ability this year and be able to put together a very strong season.”

GICC returns three strong core players from the team in Isaac Herbek, Marcus Lowry and Gil Jengmer. Herbek averages about 16.3 points per game, while Lowry has 14.1 ppg and Jengmer with 11.2 ppg.

Martinez said he’s been impressed with what those three have done.

“Those kids know the grind of playing in Class C-2 as they were even big contributors to our state runner-up team in 2020,” Martinez said. “This season, they’ve been good leaders to the kids who are going through it for the first time. We are blessed to have the experience of those kids coming back. They are usually the focus of our opponents on most nights and they continue to make big plays for us every night out.”

And role players have helped the Crusaders as well in seniors Brayton Johnson and Alex King as well as juniors Ishmael Nadir and Bowdie Fox.

“We had a lot of players get experience on the varsity level for the first time and they’ve handled it well,” Martinez said. “Braydon and Ishmael have played some big minutes for us this season. Alex has battled some injuries throughout his career and Bowdie has improved steadily as have Jacob Stegman and John Kenna as well. There’s been different players at different times stepping up in some way for us.”

The Crusaders take on a Doniphan-Trumbull team that they had beaten 51-39 on Jan. 8.

The Cardinals have four players who have scored more than 200 points this year with three of those players averaging over 10 points per game. Ethan Smith leads DT with 12.3 ppg, while Blake Detamore averages 11.1 ppg and Andrew Stock has 10.0 ppg.

Martinez said Doniphan-Trumbull provides a challenge, especially since GICC has played them once already.

“They’re a very good team that is very well-coached,” Martinez said. “They are senior heavy. What makes them dangerous is they are a very confident bunch and aren’t afraid to take chances. They can really get going offensively.

“It was a hard fought game when we played them at their place early on the year and I expect it to be that way again.”

Martinez added that in order for the Crusaders to bring home their second-straight championship, they’ll need to limit their turnovers, while rebounding on both end and getting back on defense.

“We’ll need to take care of the ball and rebound the basketball on both ends We’ll need to get on defense and make the teams play in the half-court,” Martinez said. “Those will be important for our success.”

