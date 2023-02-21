AMHERST — It came down to the wire for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team.

Down 42-40 with 1:02 to go, GICC was right there with Class C2 No. 3 Amherst.

The Crusaders fouled Scout Simmons, sending him to the free-throw line. Simmons hit his first and missed the second, making it a three-point game. GICC had an opportunity at the line with 15 seconds to go but came up empty.

Amherst’s Tayje Hadwiger stepped back up to the line as GICC was forced to foul and iced the game with a pair of free throws, giving the Broncos the 45-40 win in the Class C2, Subdistrict 9 semifinal on Tuesday at home.

“I was really happy for them,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said about his players. “They came out ready to play. Amherst is so good. You can’t dig a hole early. …We just had to dig in and grind and compete. They made some more plays down the stretch than we did, so you have to tip your hat. I’m extremely proud of my kids. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”

GICC was up 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, in large part thanks to freshman Thomas Birch, who was four of five from beyond the arc at that point.

However, Amherst tightened the screws defensively and packed the paint in the second and third quarter, limiting post touches for GICC’s Bowdie Fox and drives for GICC point guard Ishmael Nadir.

The Crusaders were held to just seven combined points in the two quarters.

“I thought there were some opportunities for us that we didn’t capitalize on but again, they did a better job defensively in that second and third quarter,” Martinez said. “Our kids kept at it and made some opportunities for them in the fourth quarter. Next thing you know, it’s a 42-40 game going down the stretch.”

Amherst coach Eric Rippen said that they didn’t really change anything schematically defensively over those two quarters..

“We really didn’t change much. We were OK with the shots they were getting. They’re not a great 3-point shooting team, but we knew they were capable,” he said. “Playing a team that’s fighting for their season, we knew they were going to come out ready to go.

“This is a team that has been to state the last five or six years, won a state championship and was in the state championship last year. Tino does a great job. We knew we were going to get everything we got. They came out hot. Really proud of our kids the way they weathered that storm, and we just kind of tightened things up defensively, but we didn’t change a whole lot.”

GICC (10-14) trailed 42-34 with 2:27 to go in the game after Amherst’s Nolan Eloe hit a layup. The Crusaders cut the Broncos’ lead to two points on 3-pointers by Birch and Thomas Liban. The loss to Amherst ends GICC’s season. Birch led the team with 21 points, ending the night, going 7 of 11 from three-point range.

Hadwiger led Amherst (22-1) with 16 points. The Broncos will face No.1 Doniphan-Trumbull in Thursday’s subdistrict semifinal, which could very well be a preview of a state tournament matchup in a couple of weeks.

Amherst 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 40

GICC 20 4 3 13-40

Amherst 12 10 9 14-45

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ishmael Nadir 3-12 2-5 8, Thomas Liban 2-9 0-0 6, Jack Alberts 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas Birch 7-11 0-0 21, Jacob Stegman 2-4 0-0 5, Bowdie Fox 0-1 0-0 0.

AMHERST

Austin Adelung 0-3 0-0 0, Nolan Eloe 4-6 5-5 13, Reilly Fischer 0-2 0-0 0, Carter Riessland 4-6 2-3 10, Scout Simmons 1-2 3-4 6, Tayje Hadwiger 6-11 2-2 16.